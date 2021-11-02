Microsoft Xbox Metaverse is a confirmed venture for the company, and it was revealed by none other than CEO Satya Nadella in a recent interview. The CEO said that Metaverse for the gaming platform of Xbox would be a great fit, especially as it would bring the virtual worlds to a whole new level for the company and its gamers.

Microsoft Xbox Metaverse: Satya Nadella Confirms

According to an interview by Bloomberg TV, Satya Nadella has talked about the new metaverse that Teams will soon push through but has also mentioned the company's plans with regards to gaming. The CEO said that the Xbox Gaming would "absolutely" have a metaverse as it is one of the places where the virtual world would fit in.

Gaming on the metaverse is not a far-off venture, especially as the virtual world seems like a game itself, only focusing on an open-world RPG where players get to choose what to do. The metaverse would be more of a new reality that can give people different features, feelings, and content, something that real life cannot give, hence it being called a "virtual world."

Microsoft Xbox Metaverse: Virtual Worlds in Gaming

Xbox's role in the metaverse would be massive, especially as it could dive into different games and offers of the console and gaming company for the shared world. The new reality is a vague concept for now, as it remains in its early stage of development.

There are no concrete options for Microsoft and Xbox's metaverse as of now, but that does not mean that it would be forgotten. Also, it is at its early stages, and it means that it could get scrapped or disregarded. However, Nadella regarded that different simulation and sandbox games in the platform are already the "metaverse" and have their features.

Xbox Gaming in the Present

Xbox gaming in the present is already a mind-boggling experience, especially with the many features and technology it brings to the table to contribute to its overall quality. Xbox Series X has been compared many times with its rival, the Sony PlayStation 5, and a lot has said that it is the better console with the 2020 releases.

Microsoft has not a lot of VR options for Xbox Gaming, unlike the Sony PlayStation VR, but that is about to change as the company is planning something big for its beloved gaming leg. Instead of an immersive experience with the VR, the company is jumping immediately to AR and the metaverse, meaning it would be more of an interactive experience.

The announcement comes after the plans of Microsoft to dive in with Teams' metaverse experience that would take work and productivity to a whole new level. However, it is not limited to Teams only, and it is something that Microsoft will also focus on for the Xbox Gaming leg, with the Series X and other Xbox products being the recipients of the feature.

