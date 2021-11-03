"Diablo IV" and "Overwatch 2's" release dates have been delayed yet again by Activision Blizzard.

While both games never had specific release dates, their release was anticipated for 2022. Now it seems like fans of both titles have to wait until 2023 to play the game. Both games were officially announced by the company in 2019.

The departure of a number of individuals from the company is one of the reasons given to explain the latest delay.

'Diablo IV,' 'Overwatch 2' Released Delayed

"Diablo IV" and "Overwatch 2" will not be released next year as anticipated by fans, who will probably have to wait until 2023 for both games to come out.

Activision Blizzard confirmed the delay in the release for both games during the company's third-quarter earnings call, according to a report by The Verge.

An Activision Blizzard is reported to have said during the call: "As we have worked with new leadership in Blizzard and within the franchises themselves, particularly in certain key creative roles, it has become apparent that some of the Blizzard content planned for next year will benefit from more development time to reach its full potential."

The Verge reports that the company said that "higher voluntary turnover" and "the departure of a number of individuals across the company" have contributed to the delay in the release of both "Diablo IV" and "Overwatch 2."

Activision Blizzard has seen a number of departures and firings as the company became embroiled in lawsuits. The Verge's report notes that "Diablo IV" director Luis Barriga is one of the people who left the company.

Activision Blizzard likewise lost Jeff Kaplan, the "Overwatch 2" director, back in April when he left the company before the lawsuits against Activision Blizzard came to light.

'Diablo IV'

"Diablo IV" was first announced back in 2019. The upcoming dungeon crawler action RPG game is the fourth game in the "Diablo" series.

According to a report by PC Gamer, "Diablo IV" has been "pitched as a return to the darker look of early 'Diablo.'" Four character classes have already been announced for the game: Barbarian, Druid, Rogue, and Sorceress.

The first game in the "Diablo" series was released in 1997.

'Overwatch 2'

Similar to "Diablo IV," "Overwatch 2" was officially announced in 2019. It is the sequel to "Overwatch," which was released in 2016.

"Overwatch" is a multiplayer team-based game wherein players are placed in two teams of six and have to complete objectives that are specific to the map they are in.

"Overwatch 2" is expected to be playable on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

