Google News is set to return to Spain next year after a copyright law in the country has been changed. The change was made in compliance with the regulations of the European Union (EU).

Due to the change in the law, Google is no longer required to pay a monthly fee to Spanish newspapers. Instead, Google can opt to negotiate with individual publications regarding fees.

Google News is a news aggregator service that was first launched in 2002. The service allows users to search news stories that have been published within the last 30 days from the day of their search.

What is Google News?

Google News is a news aggregator service that was launched in September 2002. It can be viewed on a desktop or as an app on Android and iOS devices.

The service is offered in more than 30 languages and covers news articles from more than 50,000 news sources from around the world. Google News features articles that have been published within the last 30 days.

One of the features of Google News is that it highlights recommended news generated based on the user's search history. Another important feature of Google News is that it allows users to specify the timeframe for their searches.

Google News also used to have a feature called "News Archive Advanced Search," but it was removed from the service in 2011.

Agence France-Presse's 2005 Lawsuit

More than 15 years ago, Google News faced a legal battle from one of the top news agencies worldwide. In 2005, Agence France-Presse (AFP) filed a copyright lawsuit against Google News.

According to a report by Reuters, AFP accused Google News of "copyright infringement for posting AFP headlines, news summaries and photos, without the news agency's permission, on its automated Google News site."

AFP and Google News settled the lawsuit in 2007 and released a joint statement announcing the settlement.

