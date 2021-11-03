(Photo : Unsplash/ Christian Wiediger) Waymo app

Google's spinoff, Waymo, is the latest autonomous vehicle company to tackle the streets of New York City.

The company will bring a handful of vehicles to the city, where they will begin mapping the streets using manually driven cars with a maximum of two people inside.

Google's Affiliate Waymo to Hit New York

Waymo stated that New York's vibrant street life, the unusual road geometries, and the likelihood of heavy snow and rain are the reasons why they want to test their autonomous vehicles there.

Waymo already launched its service in San Francisco, California. The robotaxis of the company made its debut in September.

However, Waymo encountered issues in Richmond District because it requires a driver to make a turn.

The company is also curious to see how the vehicles will work in the city's busy streets that is notoriously known for its traffic and irate pedestrians.

Waymo will not have more than five autonomous vehicles on the street at a time, according to the spokesperson.

According to The Verge, the company will start in Manhattan, expand to Central Park, and launch the service through the city and the small section of New Jersey.

The fleet of autonomous vehicles will consist of Chrysler Pacifica minivans. The said vans will have computing units and high-powered sensors.

After a couple of months, the fleet will include Waymo's Jaguar I-Pace SUVs, too, according to Engadget.

However, it is not clear when the vehicles will start to drive in autonomous mode. New York City is a massive and challenging stage, yet the company still wants to show the public the effectiveness of its service.

The Race to New York

New York City is known to have some of the most congested, dangerous, and poorly managed streets in the world. They are also full of pedestrians, bicyclists, construction workers, and double-parked cars.

The whole setup of the city could make it challenging for autonomous vehicles to operate. They rely on good weather, less aggressive dring from other drivers, and clear signage for safe and effective operation.

While other states have become the ideal areas for autonomous vehicle testing, New York has been a ghost town.

Part of the reason could be the strict rules of New York when it comes to companies like Waymo, which include mandating that drivers keep their hands on the wheel and requiring police escort at all times to be paid for by the company.

A spokesperson for Waymo stated that the company's operations did not meet the testing requirements of the city. The company is not eligible for permits yet, according to CNET.

The company has talked to lawmakers about its plans, including New York's Governor Kathy Hochul.

Waymo stated that it has been in contact with a lot of New York policymakers, regulators, non-profit groups, and industry leaders to get their feedback, and they are encouraged by the responses.

A lot of residents believe that the city does not need more cars. In fact, New Yorkers want fewer cars on the streets of the city.

Congestion is worse than ever, there is an increase in pedestrian deaths, and the leaders have done little to improve the situation.

Waymo said that their vehicles are so much safer. However, they are still vehicles that occupy the same space that traditional vehicles occupy in the streets.

