Apple is requesting to delay the ruling over the App Store control. The Cupertino giant has already filed an appeal in line with the ongoing trial with Epic Games.

Based on the filed documents, the injunction will involve the stay about letting the developers handle the third-party apps through the in-app links for payment websites outside Apple.

According to CNBC's recent report, the stay that Apple is asking for would undergo a ruling next month. The source also wrote that if the tech titan wins the decision following the case suspension, the increase in the App Store fees could not take place.

From 15%, the fees would increase to 30%. However, it is not expected to happen until the end of the ruling. The whole process could take many years.

Yvonne Gonzales Rogers, the federal judge on the trial between Apple and Epic, has imposed the previous antitrust ruling in favor of the former. The trial was brought to the court by the "Fortnite" creator.

At that time, Epic was requesting the judges to grant it the power to download its own app store on Apple devices.

In return, the tech giant was also instructed to make changes to the App Store regulations, which suggest users have an option over third-party payment methods. This injunction is expected to kick off on Dec.9.

At the time of writing, Apple has not yet disclosed the possible changes that could take effect on the App Store ruling. However, some developers already devised software as a preparation before the ruling.

According to the Apple representatives, the company would likely steer away from the need for the injunction by discussing the policies with the judge.

"At a high level, it is my judgment that, without thoughtful restrictions in place to protect consumers, developers, and the iOS platform, this change will harm users, developers, and the iOS platform more generally," Apple App Review senior director Trystan Kosmynka said.

Epic Hits Back Apple After Calling it Monopoly

Financial Express reported that Epic Games criticized the iPad maker for being a monopoly. The statement followed after Apple prohibited the game to come back in the App store.

According to Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, Apple is a liar about its services worldwide. Despite complying with the terms that the rival firm wants, Sweeney tweeted that the tech firm did not allow "Fortnite" to be available once again on the platform.

The battle-royale game remains blacklisted on the App App Store. Not being said, Epic will continue to contest its stance to win the game back to the online store.

Epic Bans Rule Breakers in 'Fortnite'

A few months ago, the game developer confessed that it has been banning rule breakers in "Fortnite." The witnesses on the side of Apple said that the ban could stem from Epic's Unreal Engine.

Furthermore, Apple called Epic "dishonest" as it criticized the latter for acting without integrity.

