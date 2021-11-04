Apple might be planning to launch a separate platform for smart home devices after a developer saw the now-deleted job listing for it.

Possibly, the Cupertino giant had a second thought about the "homeOS", which was posted last month on the official website of the company.

If this technology pushes through, what could it potentially tackle?

homeOS Appears in Apple Job Listing

According to the latest report by Apple Insider, the tech titan has seemingly leaked its desire to launch "homeOS" for smart home products. Last time, an October job listing showed that this umbrella platform is intended for HomePod, Apple TV, and other related devices.

Primarily, the previous posting appeared on the official Apple website last Oct.12. At that time, people assumed that the firm was looking for an Apple Music engineer who would be assigned to handle "homeOS."

"You'll get to work with system engineers across Apple, learning the inner-workings of iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and homeOS, and optimizing your code for performance in ways only Apple can," the description reads.

Later, the now-deleted job advertisements once again came out, as per MacRumors. Julian Schiavo tweeted about the ghost listing, but he managed to screenshot the post about "homeOs."

Apple's homeOs Rumors Reappeared

This was not the first time that "homeOS" was mentioned in a posting. Back in May, the mysterious word was included in a similar job ad where Apple is finding a senior iOS engineer for the music-streaming service.

Later, the most current listing surprised the fans in October. Many speculated that the tech company is doing a separate smart home operating system which will be set apart from tvOS, iOS, and watchOS.

To remedy the alleged error in the job description, Apple decided to make revisions to the posting. Instead of including "homeOS," the firm wrote "HomePod" as the right term.

While it is possible for Apple to develop a new system for smart home kits, it could open opportunities for the iPhone maker to focus more on producing more improved home-related gadgets.

Simply, there is a lot to discover before we conclude this action. Otherwise, it's still up to the company whether it would push creating the said operating system or not.

At this time, there's still no explanation why "homeOS" suddenly appeared in the Apple listing. It could be an error on their part or a rebranding process on its baby steps. Tech Times mentioned the alleged "homeOS" in its report back in June.

Ming-Chi Kuo Predicts Apple AR Glasses Arrival

This week, the known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the mixed-reality headsets would come next year. According to him, it would come with Wi-Fi 6E support which is reportedly much better compared to the Wi-Fi 5.

