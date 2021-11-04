NASA's Hubble Space Telescope was placed in safe mode again as the United States space agency is taking steps to investigate its multiple error codes.

As per the report by New York Post, NASA or the National Aeronautics and Space Administration is working to understand the reason behind the latest issue with the Hubble Telescope shortly after the instrument suspended its science operations.

According to NASA, the telescope started showing error codes last Oct. 23, noting that it had something to do with a loss in synchronization message, which makes sure that the space instrument responds to both data requests and commands with utmost accuracy.

Nevertheless, the team working on the Hubble Telescope reset the telescope and went on to use the space instrument again the next day.

But after two days, or on Oct. 25 to be exact, the telescope named after astronomer Edwin Hubble showed more error codes.

This time around, the codes showed more issues with the synchronization messages of the telescope.

That said, NASA announced that the Hubble Telescope automatically went to safe mode status.

As such, the US space agency investigated why the Hubble telescope autonomously entered the safe mode and stopped with its science investigations.

It is worth noting that the last time that the Hubble Telescope went to safe mode was in March this year due to a software error.

NASA Continues Hubble Telescope Investigation

NASA went on to assure that the rest of the spacecraft is operating normally, but the telescope will be in safe mode until the investigation solves the issue behind the errors.

On Nov. 4, NASA said that the investigation on the Hubble Telescope continues as the space agency is still looking to solve the issue of why it automatedly stopped working.

The team members of the mission are now looking into two specific concerns to "better understand the synchronization issue and how to address it," such as the system diagrams and the spacecraft data.

On top of that, the folks in the mission are also "developing and testing procedures to collect additional data from the spacecraft."

NASA further said that all of these tests could last for a week.

However, after which, the Hubble telescope team will still continue its investigation, specifically looking into the Control Unit design diagrams, as well as all of the data linked with the lost messages.

Not just that, the team is also considering implementing some software tweaks to prevent it from occurring once again.

