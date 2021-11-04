Bitcoin paychecks for US politicians may soon be a thing, especially as both New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams and Miami's Francis Suarez have publicized their interest in getting this as their salary. These leaders of their respective cities are all for the future and are now embracing the modernity of cryptocurrency that is already apparent across the world.

Bitcoin Paychecks for US Politicians

US politicians were asked the question by Anthony "Pomp" Pompliano about which of them will be among the firsts that would receive their paychecks using cryptocurrency, with Bitcoin in particular. One of the very firsts that showed their interest in this is Miami City Mayor Francis Suarez, asking help from a known personality, Mike Sarasti.

It is time. Who is going to be the first American politician to accept their salary in bitcoin? — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) November 2, 2021

According to Suarez, he would be willing to take his next paycheck as the mayor of the city in "100 percent Bitcoin," meaning a paycheck in cryptocurrency. Of course, this would come as an electronic paycheck as there is no way of handing out Bitcoin physically without its wallet yet. Instead of having it wired to his account, the mayor would focus on having it as a transfer of coins in an unspecified platform.

NYC Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Wants In

Another politician that is interested in this is the newly-elected mayor of New York City, Eric Suarez, which confirmed that he would take his first three paychecks in Bitcoin. Adams regarded that this venture shows that New York can also "go big," meaning that they are also focused on innovations and the future.

In New York we always go big, so I’m going to take my first THREE paychecks in Bitcoin when I become mayor. NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing, innovative industries! Just wait! — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) November 4, 2021



Mayor-elect Adams also regarded that NYC would be the center of the growth of cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrency in Modern Proceedings

Cryptocurrency has been used for a lot of things lately, and not only in buying fellow blockchain coins or NFTs that have swarmed the internet all year long. In recent months, companies like VISA have expressed their interest in cryptocurrency by allowing Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the like to be used in settling credit card fees within the company.

On the other hand, VISA has also purchased an NFT, something which the company sees as an investment.

Also, companies like BitPay and Verifone have partnered together, and it allows the use of cryptocurrency accounts for settling everyday purchases in stores, groceries, restaurants, and others. This means that anywhere that accepts a payment method using Verifone's channels and machines can use any cryptocurrency from their BitPay accounts as payment.

Cryptocurrency is becoming more engraved to the present, making it available on most modern proceedings that are done daily. Moreover, the support of these city leaders may mean that it could be used for other functions and proceedings and not just for paychecks.

Nonetheless, its use for giving out salaries is a new thing in the industry.

