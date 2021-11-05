Ko-Solar, a transportation-based solar energy provider in Massachusetts, is planning to place solar panels in unnoticeable places along the highway. This includes parking lots, sound barriers, and even building roofs.

The pilot project is said to be the first thing that will happen in the United States.

Ko-Solar Experiments Putting Solar Panels on Sound Barriers

According to a report by Electrek, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will collaborate with Ko-Solar for the testing of the solar panels on the highway sound barriers.

For the installation, the company will be assigned to install the solar panels while the purchase will be under the MassDOT. Moreover, the said department will go after the cheap alternative to save more power.

It is expected that the pilot test is capable of supplying enough power to nearly 100 households in the state. In addition, the annual power rate that will be produced through this project could reach 800 megawatt-hours.

Boston will see a lot of improvement upon the launch of this plan. There are a few things to be expected regarding Ko-Solar's project, such as knowing the several factors that could affect the installation.

Of course, the company should look forward to the possible damage that might impact the sound barriers, especially for the metal grids. They should consider the weather changes, as well.

Any glare that could come from the solar panels would also affect the drivers. That's why Ko-Solar should make sure that the sound barriers are effective.

In line with the Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) program, the Energy News Network wrote about the incentives that it received from the Department of Energy Resources.

"The installation qualifies for an extra 6 cents per kilowatt-hour under a provision that gives a boost to projects constructed over an area also used for transportation purposes. In September, the plan also received a $345,000 grant from the state Department of Energy Resources as part of a program that helps state agencies and colleges pursue clean energy projects," the report reads.

It is expected that the project will roll out during the spring of 2022. Earlier, several countries, including Australia and Germany, have started placing solar panels to sound barriers.

Solar Panel Farms

Last month, Tech Times reported that several farm owners had adopted the use of solar panel farms, which is beneficial for their agricultural works. Through this, sheep will be well-fed while they monitor the growth of the vegetation.

Over the past four years, solar grazing has been used, especially in farmlands in New York. ASGA or the American Solar Grazing Association said that there were nearly 900 acres of solar grazing farmlands so far, and they continue to grow as the year goes by.

Solar Roof Installation Expansion

In October, Tesla announced its plans to expand its service regarding solar roof installation. More and more people are getting hooked up with embracing this technology, especially its storage capabilities. In doing so, the owners are required to replace the whole roof of their house.

