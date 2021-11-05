(Photo : Image from Commons.Wikipedia.com) Microsoft Malware Protection Expanded for Linux Servers 'for the Cloud'

Microsoft is now bringing more security tools towards Linux operating systems for the cloud. The company has announced that it is now adding more security features to its current protection to certain open-source operating systems.

Linux Server Azure Defender

According to the story by ZDNet, a defender for Endpoint on Linux server has just gained endpoint detection and response abilities just a few months ago and finally has extra capabilities for its Azure Defender customers. As of the moment, it also makes sense for Microsoft to develop security products for Linux.

This is given that Linux distributions currently dominate virtual machine OSes that are on its own Azure cloud. It was stated that one key change is that the Linux EDR detection as well as live response is now reportedly in public preview.

Microsoft Extending Support

It was stated that live response allows for in-depth investigations and quick threat containment by giving certain security teams forensic data, sharing suspicious entities, the ability to run scripts, and hunting for any possible threats. As of the moment, the Arm CEO is warning of an "extreme" gap between the supply and demand of chips.

Microsoft has also decided to extend its support for Amazon Linux 2 as well as Fedora 33+. As of the moment, it now has a public preview of RHEL6.7+, CentOS 6.7+. Before this, EDR was reportedly available for the RHEL 7.2+, the CentOS Linux 7.2+, the Ubuntu 16.04 or some higher LTS, the Debian 9 or newer, the SLES 12+, or the Oracle Linux 7.2 or higher.

Microsoft Releases Antivirus AV and EDR Capabilities

Microsoft stated that the complete set of the previously released antivirus or AV and EDR capabilities would now apply to those recently added Linux distributions. It was stated that both threat and vulnerability management coverage will be expanded along with Amazon Linux and Fedora in the upcoming months.

Users will reportedly need to be on Microsoft Defender for the said Endpoint version 101.45.13. It also notes that the AV and EDR capabilities that were previously released also apply to the CentOS 6.7+ and the RHEL 6.7+. Check out the other supported kernel versions in this list.

Microsoft to Bring TVM to Linux Debian

It was noted that Microsoft is now planning to bring TVM to Linux Debian, which is a public preview of TVM for the Debian 9+ public premium that is said to be available in the upcoming weeks. It is now also making the Defender antivirus generally available on Linux. Microsoft has briefly been able to beat Apple with a $2.46 trillion valuation on October 29.

This would bring the ability to monitor processes, file system activities, and how processes interact along with the OS through Microsoft's very own cloud security. Microsoft notes that with behavior monitoring, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint on Linux protection is now expanded to generically intercept whole new classes of threats like ransom, sensitive data collection, even crypto mining, and some others.

