PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles will be available at Walmart today at 3:00 P.M. Eastern Standard Time. This is the third time that the retail giant will be holding an unprecedented restock this week.

Walmart already took new orders of the PS5 console and Xbox Series X consoles on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, but it seems that it had enough inventory to drop stocks again.

PS5 and Xbox Series X Restock

The PS5 listing page on Walmart's website has now been updated with a notification that the restock will be held online only. It is still unknown whether the access to this restock will be exclusive for Walmart Plus members.

However, the fact that the Walmart Plus members are getting early access to the Black Friday deals, it is possible that this drop will be another perk for the members, according to Tom's Guide.

The PS5 console will cost $499, and it will include a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. The design of the console is fuller than the all-digital version. It also includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

The Xbox Series X console will cost $499, and it will be restocked at Walmart and the PS5 console.

For those who want to get their own Walmart Plus subscription, it comes with a 15-day free trial and costs $98 annually.

It includes numerous perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 Walmart products, as well as discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA stations. Members can also opt for a monthly subscription of $12.95.

Third Drop for Walmart

Today's restock is Walmart's third drop this week, but shoppers are already bracing themselves for a potentially disastrous outcome, according to CNET.

That is because the last two PS5 restocks of the retail giant did not run smoothly at all. The first drop caused extreme screen flickering, and the second drop on Walmart's website for PS5 console purchase had a lot of technical issues.

A lot of users were not able to get past the website's CAPTCHA verification stage. Shoppers are hoping that the retailer has fixed all of the issues, according to The Verge.

It is worth noting that Walmart released consoles every 10 to 15 minutes throughout the hour, and it does not drop all of the stocks at once.

So if the status shows up as sold out after a couple of seconds, you need to refresh the page and check the status again because the restock will most likely last throughout the hour.

Walmart will require you to press and hold a buy button to make sure that you are not a bot trying to purchase consoles, although this stage of the process caused serious headaches during the last restock of the PS5.

During the last drop, shoppers were allowed to purchase one PS5 per household to avoid scalpers.

It is also confirmed that the retail giant will hold an Xbox Series X restock at the same time as its PS5 restock. It is not uncommon for the retailer to offer both next-gen consoles at the same time.

Whichever console you wish to purchase, make sure that you keep it locked to the retail giant's website this afternoon. Make sure that you refresh the page regularly.

