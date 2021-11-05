"Skyrim" still refuses to die ten years after its original release.

The iconic "Elder Scrolls" game is getting re-released (again), this time as the "Skyrim Anniversary Edition," writes WCCFTech. And if you want to get it to celebrate the game's 10-year anniversary, it won't come cheap.

If you own the previous "Skyrim Special Edition" and want to upgrade, you'll need to pay $20. But if you're a new player, a standalone purchase of the game will cost $50.

Here is an official trailer from Bethesda:

People who buy "Skyrim Anniversary Edition" will be gaining access to Creation Club add-ons for free, which might be good considering that these add-ons would cost as much as $150 to buy individually.

Basically, these add-ons are Bethesda-approved "Skyrim" mods which some players might or might not like. But for those who buy the anniversary edition of the game, you'll only need to spend an extra 20 bucks.

"Skyrim Anniversary Edition" will launch on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on November 11.

What's New In 'Skyrim Anniversary Edition?'

Since Bethesda is bundling all of the Creation Club content into this new "Skyrim" package, the Anniversary Edition will come with roughly 500 pieces of new content--including weapons, spells, dungeons, quests, and bosses, reports Eurogamer.

For the uninitiated, Creation Club is the name of a pool of "Skyrim" mods officially curated by Bethesda themselves. Originally, these developer-approved mods are available for purchase via premium Credits if you own the Special Edition.

However, players who are upgrading to the Anniversary Edition have been issued a warning: the update could break a lot of mods, especially those who use the plugin Skyrim Script Extender (SKSE).

Lastly, here's one for the Trophy hunters: all of your achievements and trophy progress will be transported onto the Anniversary Edition from the Special Edition, except if you're upgrading to the PS5 version from the PS4.

What About A Next-Gen Upgrade?

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/Series S owners who have the Special Edition or plan to buy "Skyrim Anniversary Edition" are getting a free next-gen upgrade for their consoles.

There aren't a lot of details about the next-gen update, but the official FAQ promises enhanced visuals and lightning-fast loading times, among others.

Is It Worth Buying?

This question depends entirely on the players themselves.

If you're an absolutely massive fan of the iconic RPG, then by all means get the Anniversary Edition standalone or upgrade your current Special Edition version for $20.

Or perhaps you can just experience an enhanced version of the game via mods--which are free.

Go on YouTube and search for videos with the term "modded Skyrim" and you'll see just how good this now decade-old game can get with a few user-created upgrades. "Skyrim" has one of the biggest and most active modding communities in the world, and it shows.

