A temporarily free 5G data is currently offered by Reliance Jio, an Indian telecommunications company. But is it really free? The telco company clarified that so that there no misunderstanding would take place.

The internet service provider said that consumers could "borrow" up to 5G of data from it without paying the initial fee. As of the moment, the efforts made by Reliance Jio benefit many people, especially those who usually run out of data when they are on a trip.

Right now, the telco firm is offering emergency loan packs of 1GB to its consumers. If you want to check this offer, you can visit the company's official application, the MyJio app. Then, you need to click the menu option (hamburger icon) and choose the "Emergency Data Loan" tab.

Temporary Free 5G Data From Reliance Jio?

According to The Indian Express' latest report, Reliance Jio doesn't require its consumers to settle the borrowed 5G of data. If you are one of those individuals who are planning to try it, all you need to do is follow these simple steps:

The first thing you need to do is access your MyJio app. Then, you need to click the three-line option (menu) and find the "Emergency Data Loan" button. From there, you need to choose the "Proceed" option to continue. Select the "Get Emergency Data" option to proceed. After that, just click the "Activate Now" button to get the emergency data loan.

Right now, Reliance Jio just shows that telco companies are still offering many beneficial services to their consumers. Aside from this company, other telecommunications are provide data services that people can take advantage of, such as T-Mobile.

Recently, we reported that T-Mobile started to offer its home fiber internet in New York City. Thanks to its efforts, T-Mobile is now considered the fastest 5G carrier in the United States.

Can Telcos Benefit From Free Internet Services

Various telecommunications companies are offering free or partially-free data or internet services.

Investopedia explained that although they are not generating revenue from these offers, they can still attract many consumers.

On the other hand, these free services still provide some profit through advertisements.

