Google Chrome is accused of sharing smartphone users' sensitive data with mobile websites. Since the new researcher provided evidence, experts are now urging consumers to remove this popular browser.

As of the moment, Google is just one of the companies criticized because of their information tracking activities. Aside from the search engine giant, Facebook is also allegedly stealing people's private details.

Cybersecurity researchers claimed that Meta, the new name for Mark Zuckerberg's company, is using accelerometer tech to monitor your activities. They added that the social media platform could also pinpoint your locations and track your user applications.

In the case of Google, Chrome is believed to be using motion sensor access to track its users' data.

Google Chrome Shares Smartphone Users' Data

According to The Sun's latest report, Zak Hoffman, a cybersecurity expert at Forbes, first reported this issue.

"While Facebook was collecting this information for itself, Chrome is happy to collect it for others," he claimed.

He added that Google does this by recommending the motion sensor as one of the features in its settings. This is not the only security issue that the search engine giant is facing.

Recently, Google Chrome users were also warned about some high-level security threats in the browser. These flaws were both found in the web and mobile versions of the online tool. Aside from this, Google Ads are also believed to be used for crypto scams.

This just shows that Google's security protections are still inefficient. The tech firm is not the only one that fails when it comes to protecting user data.

Recently, we reported that four out of five device vendors are failing when it comes to basic security protection practices.

Removing Chrome From Smartphone

Since Google still wants to help its users in any way, its Chrome Help website provided the steps on how you can remove the browser from your smartphone if ever you are not satisfied with its service:

The first thing you need to do is open your device's settings. After that, you must choose the "Apps & Notifications" option. Then, find the Chrome symbol and just click the disable button.

For more news updates about Google Chrome and other popular browsers, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

