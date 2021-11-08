Robinhood has experienced a data breach that compromised as much as 7 million users in the platform, as the personal data leak was massive after the vicious attacks of threat actors. The attack happened last Wednesday, November 3, but the company has not publicized it until earlier today as it studied and fixed its system for all anomalies.

Robinhood Data Breach: As Much as 7 Million Users Affected

The latest blog post of Robinhood has publicized that the company has experienced a data breach on its platform last Wednesday, November 3. The attack happened last week, but the company has only disclosed the issue now, and it is a massive concern for some with regards to the incident.

The data breach of Robinhood affects as many as 7 million users in the platform, and it is known to have a massive population that focuses on stock trading, as well as cryptocurrency. It was also said that as many as 300 users were affected by having their "extensive" personal data leaked to these threat actors.

Robinhood Personal Data Leak to Threat Actors

Out of the 7 million, five million users' email addresses were exposed by the threat actors and those are enough to access their accounts. It would depend on the sophistication of these threat actors, but considering that they have accessed Robinhood's servers and data, they are skillful and cunning.

Robinhood said that they will continue the investigation and are looking more into what has caused the data breach that happened right under their noses.

Robinhood Platform: Is it Safe?

Robinhood has been a massive platform in the early months of the year, particularly as it joined GameStop on its massive stock rise that has started 2021 with a rise in trading via the platform. This was followed by AMC, American Airlines, and more companies to experience a rise in stocks, with people trading more and more of their stakes within a company.

The platform of Robinhood has changed the system and industry of stock trading, being one of the most popular places to have and invest in, growing one's money in the process. However, a lot of people have also questioned its safety and legitimacy throughout the months that passed, especially when it has also focused its ventures on cryptocurrency.

The data breach of Robinhood now is a massive dent to its popularity and services, particularly as it has been compromised concerning data involving people. Data is highly linked to money and other sensitive information that could make a person feel unsafe regarding this.

Nevertheless, Robinhood is getting to the bottom of this problem, with the hopes of finding the culprit that holds the data now.

