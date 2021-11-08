SpaceX Crew-2 mission's return to Earth could likely be accompanied by a sonic boom sound and a fireball sighting, which may surprise some Mississippi residents, the Naval Construction Battalion Center warned.

SpaceX Crew-2 Mission Return to Earth

The second crew mission of SpaceX for NASA or the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in the Crew Dragon capsule is about to go back to the Earth, as per the report by Space.com.

The Crew-2 mission is composed of NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, as well as European Space Agency astronauts Thomas Pesquet, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide.

The said crew now concludes their mission in the International Space Station or the ISS after six months.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule is expected to splash down tonight along the coast of Florida.

SpaceX Crew-2 Mission Earth Return and Sonic Boom

That said, according to the local news outlet of CNBC, WLBT 3, the Naval Construction Battalion Center or NCBC in Gulfport issued a warning to the residents of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The NCBC warned that the return of the SpaceX capsule to Earth might produce a massive fireball that could last for about 5 to 10 minutes in total. On top of that, residents could also hear a loud sonic boom sound along with the bright light.

However, the warning further noted that there is no need to be alarmed by the loud noise that Mississippi residents might hear.

SpaceX Crew-2 Mission

The SpaceX Crew-2 mission launched atop the Falcon 9 rocket launched last April 22 as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program to the International Space Station.

The return of the crewed mission got delayed last Oct. 31 as the upcoming Crew-3 mission faced multiple hiccups, including weather issues and medical emergencies.

Nevertheless, the Crew-2 mission is now on its way to re-enter the atmosphere of the Earth.

SpaceX Upcoming Crew-3 Mission

After which, the SpaceX Crew-3 mission, which includes NASA astronauts Kayla Barron, Tom Marshburn, Raja Chari, as well as European Space Agency's Matthias Maurer, is set to launch on Nov. 10. That is if no delays are coming their way.

Currently, the Crew-3 astronauts have been in Florida since Oct. 26 as they run through a series of final launch procedures before launching to space.

