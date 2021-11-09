Instagram has been startled by the "Plant a Tree For Every Pet Picture" campaign following the trending post from one user.

The trend is self-explanatory: post any image of your cat, dog, or other pets in Stories in exchange for a new plant that someone will plant.

Many IG users are confused as to where this viral post originated. Let's find out here the truth behind this trend.

Instagram User Creates 'Plant a Tree' Post

According to a report by The Independent, the post spread on Instagram immediately as over 4 million users shared some pictures of their pets on the platform at that time.

The report also noted that PlantATreeCo took responsibility for the said post. Initially, the user stated that it first used the sticker for its campaign. However, it later realized within 10 minutes that it was a hard thing to accomplish.

Upon contemplating its mistake, the involved organization removed the sticker. Instead of deleting it from Instagram, it only removed its name from it. This means that there's no appropriate way to monitor if the trees are planted in the process.

Instagram Responds to 'Plant a Tree' Trend

In an interview with 7News.com.au, a spokesperson from the Meta-owned company explained how the trend went on Instagram. The representative clarified that the identity of the original author will appear through "Add Yours Stickers" upon clicking it.

On the other hand, when the post is set to private or if the author removed the original post, you will not see the name of the user.

The spokesperson further stated that they are now working on the situation to lessen the confusion for the readers. This would also explain the authorship in great detail.

"Thank you for sharing your pets, they're adorable," Instagram account Plant A Tree Co. (@plantatreeco) wrote last week.

