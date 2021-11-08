Instagram Subscription feature, allowing creators to receive support from its followers, is rolling out soon, its Apple App Store listing suggests.

It is not surprising that the social media giant Instagram, which was purchased by Facebook (now Meta) last April 9, 2012, is including a tipping feature to its platform.

It is worth noting that the massive success of both OnlyFans, Patreon, and other similar platforms, gave social media giants an idea that tipping integration is something that their users will love, as per the report by 9to5Mac.

In fact, one of the fastest-growing social media platforms, TikTok, is already testing a Patreon-like feature, which allows its users to support creators on the platform directly from the profile of the latter.

Instagram Subscription Feature for Creators

Now, Instagram is also following the same route, at least it is what its listing from the app marketplace of iOS hints.

According to the analytics firms Sensor Tower and Apptopia, the App Store listing of the social media giant added a new in-app purchase option in the United States last Nov. 1, TechCrunch reported.

The new in-app purchase option on the giant platform goes by the name "Instagram Subscription" with two price points, such as $0.99 and $4.99.

However, hints of Instagram Subscriptions are not only found in the US. Some social media experts, such as Brian Kofi Hollingsworth and Matt Navarra, confirmed on Twitter that the new in-app purchase option also appeared in the United Kingdom.

Navarra shared the Instagram leak from the Apple App Store on Twitter, saying that the CEO of the iPhone maker, Tim Cook, is taking the money of the CEO of Instagram's parent firm, Mark Zuckerberg.

Tim Cook taking Mark Zuckerberg’s money https://t.co/vJWUthD934 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) November 4, 2021

Apple App Store Listing and Upcoming Features

TechCrunch noted in the same report that App Store listing observers also confirmed the then rumored feature of Twitter's subscription service called Twitter Blue.

Then, shortly after its App Store listing, Twitter confirmed that the feature is rolling out.

That said, if things are not about to change, it is likely that the Instagram Subscription sighting in the Apple App Store signals that the feature is rolling out soon.

However, users and creators of the social media giant should still take this with a grain of salt as Instagram has yet to confirm the release of such a feature.

Read Also: Instagram to Launch 'Take a Break' Feature That Will Notify Teenagers Who Consistently Look at the Same Content

Instagram and Subscription Features

It is to note that this is not the first subscription service that Instagram is reported to be rolling out to its users.

For instance, Instagram confirmed last June 30 that the social media platform is working on "Exclusive Stories," which is its subscription service for creators using its Stories feature.

What's more, Instagram's NFT or non-fungible token platform is also rumored to release in the future, allowing creators to sell their NFTs on the social media giant.

Related Article: Instagram Teams Up With Pearpop to Allow Creators and Brands to Buy Collaborations With Larger Creators and Celebrities

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.