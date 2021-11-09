Tim Cook confirmed that he invested in cryptocurrency using his own money. However, the billionaire CEO did not disclose which digital coin brand he put his money into.

Related Article: Apple CEO Tim Cook Stated They Will Deal With the Employee Who Leaked a Company Memo, Investigation Ongoing

He shared his decision during an interview conducted by The New York Times' Dealbook conference.

However, he clarified that he is not planning to use Apple's corporate funds to enter the rising blockchain market.

"I do. I think it's reasonable to own it as part of a diversified portfolio. I'm not giving anyone investment advice by the way," said the tech CEO via CNBC's latest report.

Cook added that he is now researching more about these digital currencies since his interest in them is continuously growing.

Tim Cook Invests in Crypto, But Apple Would Not

According to The Verge's latest report, Apple's CEO is still cautious when it comes to using his company's money to invest in various cryptocurrencies.

Also Read: Apple CEO Tim Cook Just Got $355 Million Richer, So How Much His Net Worth Is?

He announced that the giant iPhone maker still has no plans for supporting digital currency payment options. Right now, Apple and other giant manufacturers are still refusing to integrate crypto payment features into their products.

On the other hand, he added that he is also becoming interested in NFTs. But, Cook said that it would still take some time before he invested in the rising blockchain artworks.

As of the moment, various cryptos started to appear. Recently, we reported that Catecoin would soon be listed on Gate.io. This digital coin brand is just one of the newest cryptocurrencies that arrived in the market.

Because of the rising value of the blockchain market, various companies, agencies, as well as government officials now want to enter the industry. These include the new NYC Mayor Eric Adams, saying that crypto should be taught in schools.

Apple Still Doesn't Support Crypto Payment

Apple is one of the companies that still doesn't support crypto payment. Although this is the case, the giant gadget creator is still trying to help consumers interested in the blockchain market.

These include Apple App Store supporting crypto wallets. But, this service still has some limitations since it doesn't allow applications to mine digital currencies.

For more news updates about Tim Cook and other stories related to him, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.