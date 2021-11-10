SpaceX's DOGE-1 moon mission, the company's first crypto-funded space project, has now received its estimated launch date. Right now, Elon Musk's space firm and other independent and government-owned space companies are doing some big launches that would excite Earth's residents.

Now, the independent company of Tesla's CEO confirmed that its upcoming moon launch is expected to happen around the first quarter of 2022. But, the exact date is not yet revealed.

DOGE-1 mission is expected to deliver a 40kg cube satellite to outer space. On the other hand, SpaceX would use its advanced Falcon 9 rocket to send the payload outside the planet.

Tom Ochinero, SpaceX's Vice President of Commercial Sales, explained that the upcoming crypto-funded project would be the company's first step to bringing the blockchain network outside Earth, setting the foundation for interplanetary commerce.

SpaceX DOGE-1 Mission's Details

According to CNBC's latest report, SpaceX's new DOGE-1 moon mission would acquire more information about Earth's natural satellite.

The cube satellite on board of Falcon 9 rocket would use cameras and sensors integrated with computational and communications systems.

"We're excited to launch DOGE-1 to the Moon!" said Ochinero.

This is big news since the crypto-funded space activity was recently believed to be a joke from the popular billionaire, especially since Musk posted the announcement back on April Fool's Day.

His recent tweet attracted a lot of comments from his fans. Some of them even claimed that the CEO would rely on Bitcoin instead of Dogecoin.

The new DOGE-1 moon mission is just one of the space activities from the company. In other news, SpaceX Crew-3 Dragon is already prepared to reach outer space.

On the other hand, SpaceX Crew-2 mission has already finished its launch, with astronomers wearing diapers as they want back to Earth.

SpaceX Partners With Blockchain Firms

CoinTelegraph reported that SpaceX decided to partner with two blockchain companies, as well as a manufacturer.

These are specifically the smart exchange ecosystem called Unizen, as well as the decentralized finance incubator ZenX and GEC (Geometric Energy Corporation).

For more news updates about the DOGE-1 moon mission and other activities of SpaceX, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

