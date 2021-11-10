The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and SpaceX are finally launching the Crew-3 mission today after a handful of delays. The launch time is scheduled for tonight at 9:03 p.m. EST.



The four astronauts that are part of the mission are NASA's Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron, and Matthias Maurer, a European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut will be launched to space aboard a Crew Dragon capsule they have named Endurance.



They will be launched to the International Space Station (ISS), where they will be staying for six months.



The Crew-3 mission was originally scheduled to be launched on Oct. 31. The launch experienced a number of delays prior to today's launch. It was delayed twice due to poor weather conditions, while it was delayed once due to a crew member's medical condition.



The return of the Crew-2 mission from the ISS delayed the launch of the Crew-3 mission to today.



As of writing, SpaceX has declared today's weather as favorable for liftoff.

NASA, SpaceX to Finally Launch Crew-3 Mission

Jupiter, Saturn, the Moon, and Venus above Falcon and Dragon tonight pic.twitter.com/S76YV1XTV2 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 10, 2021

NASA and SpaceX are finally launching the much-delayed Crew-3 mission today.

According to a report by Space, the liftoff for the Crew-3 mission is scheduled to take place at 9:03 p.m. EST. The launch site is at Pad 39A here at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

In a tweet posted on its official Twitter account, SpaceX shared a photo of the Falcon 9 rocket and the Crew Dragon capsule that will be used for today's launch.

The tweet reads, "Jupiter, Saturn, the Moon, and Venus above Falcon and Dragon tonight."

A previous tweet from SpaceX has also declared today's weather as favorable for the launch of the Crew-3 mission.

Four astronauts will be launched to space as part of the Crew-3 mission. These astronauts are NASA's Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, and ESA's Matthias Maurer. The four astronauts are heading to the ISS, where they will stay for a total of six months.

Crew-3 Mission Launch Delays

The Crew-3 mission launch was initially scheduled to take place on Oct. 31 but was eventually delayed to Nov. 3 due to unfavorable weather conditions.

The mission experienced its second delay when the launch date was then moved from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6 due to a minor medical condition of one of the four crew members. The Nov. 6 launch date of the Crew-3 mission was also delayed to Nov. 8 due to poor weather conditions once more.

The final delay in the Crew-3 mission launch saw the launch date being moved to today due to the return of the Crew-2 mission from the ISS. The Crew-2 astronauts splashed back to Earth on Monday following their own six-month stay at the ISS.

