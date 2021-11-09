SpaceX's Crew-2 mission returned to Earth from the International Space Station or the ISS wearing diapers during the 8-hour long flight.

SpaceX Crew-2 Mission Returns

As per the report by Space.com, the astronauts have splashed down back to Earth after their 200-day long mission in the ISS, including NASA's Megan McArthur, Shane Kimbrough, along with European Space Agency's Thomas Pesquet, as well as Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Akihiko Hoshide.

The said astronauts spent six months in the space station to study and experiment on numerous science stuff in space.

One of the interesting ones that caught the attention of some is when the crew members of the mission harvested the chili peppers that they had grown in space.

The astronauts went on to use the peppers to create the first tacos from space.

Aside from that, the SpaceX Crew-2 mission also flew around the ISS in a 360-degree flight, which allowed them to take photos of the floating station.

SpaceX Crew-2 Mission Returns to Earth Wearing Diapers

Now that their mission in the space station has finally come to an end, little did they know that they will be flying back to the Earth donning diapers.

The astronauts from the Crew-2 mission were forced to use diapers instead of going to the toilet in the SpaceX capsule as it was out of order, according to the news story by The Register.

The toilet of the SpaceX is still unusable after a leak during the Inspiration4 mission occurred, which makes the urine storage tank of the capsule useless.

That said, to prevent another leaking incident similar to what happened to the first all-civilian crew mission, the ISS astronauts had to endure 8 hours wearing diapers instead.

However, one of the crew members of the Crew-2 mission, Megan McArthur, said in a media briefing before their return to Earth that "space flight is full of lots of little challenges."

The NASA astronaut further noted that they are "prepared to manage" wearing diapers.

SpaceX Toilet

Previously, last Sept. 21, the CEO and founder of SpaceX, billionaire Elon Musk, vowed to fix the toilet of the space capsule after the incident in the Inspiration4 mission.

On top of that, the SpaceX boss further assured that the next space flights will enjoy WiFi and a microwave.

However, all of these promises from Musk himself have yet to be seen in the SpaceX capsule.

Nevertheless, SpaceX engineers are already working on the toilet issue of the Crew Dragon capsule, which is supposed to be in time for the launch of the Crew-3 launch. But it turns out that the issue with the water closet still needs more work.

