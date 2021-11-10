Cryptomining agencies in Kazakhstan said that they are prepared to invest in renewable energy projects. If this is true, the electricity consumption in the Central Asian country would be greatly reduced.

As of the moment, many countries are concerned about the consequences of massive crypto mining activities. Recently, China announced that it officially banned mining digital coins.

On the other hand, Kazakhstan also previously said that government officials planned to restrict these crypto miners because of possible power outages.

Right now, crypto mining uses a lot of electrical power just to extract Bitcoin and other popular digital coins. On the other hand, SoC shortages are also believed to be linked to these blockchain activities.

Cryptominers in Kazakhstan to Invest in Renewable Energy

According to CoinDesk, the source which translated the latest press release of Kazakhstan's ministry explained that the Central Asian nation is now considering allowing crypto miners to do their thing, as long as it doesn't affect the country's national power grid.

This detail was confirmed during a meeting, which includes Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy Magzum Mirzagaliyev, on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

The country's energy department estimated that the rising crypto industry would bring around $1.16 billion in the next five years. Blockchain miners also said that they are willing to make efforts to reduce their electricity consumption.

Datacenter, together with crypto mining associations, said that they would import electricity and invest in renewable energy as well.

Right now, many companies, as well as residents, are accepting the use of cryptocurrencies. Recently, we reported that the new NYC mayor wants crypto to be a part of the educational system.

Does Cryptomining Consume a Lot of Electricity?

Business Insider recently reported that crypto mining consumes a lot of electricity. For example, Bitcoin (BTC) consumes almost 91 terawatt-hours of electrical power every year.

On the other hand, experts estimated that around 0.5% of the world's electricity consumption is under crypto mining. You can click this link to see more details.

