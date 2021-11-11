Spotify Rolls Out Blocking Feature for Users That Wants to Block Others From Viewing Their Activities

(Photo : Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

Spotify has finally launched a blocking feature that lets its users block other users to prevent them from accessing playlists or activities.

Spotify Blocking Feature

On Nov. 10, the streaming app updated a feature allowing users to block another user on its platform, giving you the chance to do so yourself for the first time, according to Engadget.

Before this feature, users had to contact the app's customer service to block another user, but now you can complete the task yourself on the app from your smartphone or PC.

Users have been looking for ways to block other platform users for years now directly. In 2018, Spotify designated a block feature as a good idea, but it was not officially on a product roadmap, and the company did not give a timeline for the feature's arrival.

In 2019, the streaming service started allowing users to block artists that they never want to hear from again via the "Don't play this artist" feature.

Still, there was not an option to keep people that you did not want to see your activities and playlists from doing so unless you personally reached out to Spotify for help.

In order to block someone on Spotify, visit their profile and click the three buttons, according to 9to5Mac.

Choose "Block," and the person will no longer be able to access your Spotify page, your public playlists, or view your listening activities. As you might expect, there is an "Unblock" option just in case you change your mind.

Spotify noted that introducing a direct blocking feature is part of the company's ongoing mission to give its users the best online experience while fostering a safe environment for users to enjoy listening to their favorite music and podcasts. You can expect the new feature to begin rolling out this week.

Expanding Charts

This week, the streaming app has launched a new charts destination website that includes new Local and Genre charts, aside from the additional data and tools to give users and artists more information on music and podcasts releases.

According to the announcement, the charts are available to all Spotify for Artists creators and Spotify listeners worldwide.

The platform stated that they'd created this destination for artists and fans to go deep on all of the data and review what music is being played by people worldwide, according to Variety.

The new features include the Genre Charts. Every week, Spotify's charts generate the top 200 songs from 17 different genres, categorizing them based on context from editorial feedback and user playlists.

The next feature is Artist Charts, which reflects who is peaking based on streams across the whole catalog on the platform. Every week, the top 200 artists are updated around the world and across 65 markets.

Another feature is called City & Local Pulse Charts. It taps into the music that is very popular among Spotify users in more than 200 top cities.

The Chart Data & Songwriter Credits is a feature that allows artists to see chart entry dates, peak positions, and streaks from the expanded view. The viewers can also see producer credits and songwriter for each song by tapping on the "More" option.

Aside from the charts and blocking feature, Spotify allows Apple Watch users to listen to the platform even offline.

Also, you can access the "What's New" feature on Spotify's mobile version.

