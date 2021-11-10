The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) announced that a massive breach affected a total of 25,000 employees. The railway agency added that subway, streetcar, bus, and paratransit systems might have been affected.

"Based on the investigation so far, it now appears that personal information of some TTC employees, former employees, and pensioners may have been stolen," said the transit agency in its official blog post.

TTC added that the massive cyberattack was identified to be active back on Oct. 29. As of the moment, the transportation department is still investigating the malicious campaign.

The Toronto Transit Commission added that they were able to restore some public-facing systems as the investigation continues.

Toronto Transit Commission Data Breach

According to TechCrunch's latest report, the latest system breach was able to leak employees' names, Social Insurance Numbers, and addresses.

But, the cyberattack seems to be less serious compared to the recent ones since TTC said that there is now evidence that the hackers misused the leaked data.

Although this is the case, the Toronto Transit Commission said that affected staff would receive identity theft protection, as well as credit monitoring. These safety measures would protect them in case the online attackers target their bank accounts.

Since many breaches are now entering national threat levels, many countries are now taking security countermeasures more seriously. Recently, we reported that the U.S. government is offering around $10 million bounties to those who can provide any information about DarkSide.

In other news, another data breach affected Robinhood's database.

TTC Offers Support for Targeted Employees

TTC explained that those employees, who think their sensitive details were leaked, can contact them at 416-362-7547 through Employee Service Centre.

The transportation department of Toronto added that their line is open between 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. EST. This is from Monday to Friday.

But, if you are not able to reach any representative, you can leave a message and TTC will contact you back regarding your security concern.

