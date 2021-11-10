Cryptocurrency Gaming Coins are what is used mostly in games that involve money that circulates in earnings and purchases, with it listed as a blockchain in the decentralized market. These games have the potential of making "billionaires" for certain people, focusing on the growth of the coins and the trends as seen now, says a YouTuber.

Top 10 Cryptocurrency Gaming Coins Now

Axie Infinity - Axie is an NFT game known for its AXS, becoming one of the most popular blockchain-based games in the world. The AXS (Axie Shards) is seeing both pumps and dumps lately, but it is one of the most promising platforms for crypto gaming and earning, based on the Ethereum Blockchain.

Star Atlas - ATLAS cryptocurrency has a massive promise now, especially as it is on a rising climb since last month, bringing the popular space game as a place to earn.

Illuvium - Illuvium (ILV) has one of the most stellar rises in the crypto and NFT game world today, especially as the Ethereum-based game is focusing on its RPG open world that resembles "Pokemon."

The Sandbox - SAND is also a blockchain that has a lot of promise in the market now, bringing a steady climb to where it is now, with a massive valuation of as much as $2.50. "The Sandbox" is a popular game that focuses on building one's virtual world.

VRA - VRA was not mentioned in the list of the YouTuber, but it certainly was a special mention by fans and users, saying that it is one of the top crypto games on the platform now. Verasity's blockchain focuses on video player platforms that are a top-rising company now, with its e-Sports offers.

Gala Games

UFO Gaming

Vulcan Forged

Sidus Marketplace

Bigtime

YouTuber Says It Will Make People Billionaires

EllioTrades Crypto has focused on a lot of "projects" regarding cryptocurrency and NFT games that would "allegedly" help people in becoming billionaires if they continue to play and invest. Of course, there are ups and downs, or the so-called "pumps and dumps" of this blockchain, especially with the decline of the coins, but these are the promising ones in the market today.

Cryptocurrency and Money Making

Growing a profit is one of the main focuses of others in cryptocurrency, especially as people think of this more of investments and the future of trading in the digital age. And while that is true, of course, it is not everything there is to cryptocurrency, as it focuses more on being the next-generation form of currency, recognized in the global market.

For now, cryptocurrencies are an investment in the blockchain industry, as giants like Bitcoin and Ethereum focus on growing the coins in the market now, with people believing that it is the next face of money.

