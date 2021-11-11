(Photo : Unsplash/ Christian Wiediger) PS5 restock schedule

PS5 restock is here and happening at Sony Direct. The retailer has announced and invited customers via e-mail to get first in line when the drop happens.

Any customer with an invite will be given a chance to buy a PS5 from Sony Direct today, Nov. 11, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Standard Time.

PS5 Restock

This will mark Sony Direct's first-ever PS5 restock since it opened for registrations in October and is an invite-only event. The signup page is still live, so even if you can't get a console today, you can still register and be notified if there are further drops, especially now that Black Friday is almost here.

The confirmation of today's Sony Direct PS5 restock surfaced on Twitter, with numerous customers sharing the invitations that they've got, according to Tom's Guide.

If you did not get an invite, a restock for the public could follow an hour after the drop. You will get the PS5 console for $499 through this Sony Direct link or the PS5 Digital console for $399 through this Sony Direct link.

Now that Black Friday deals are being announced left and right, slashing the price of loads of the best PS5 games and accessories, people can expect to see more PS5 restocks from major retailers.

Make sure that you bookmark the PS5 restock hub of major retail stores so you'll get an alert if a drop happens, according to Gaming Intel.

Restock Prices

The PS5 will cost $499 at Sony Direct. The console will include a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is fuller compared to the all-digital model. It comes with a PS5 DualSense controller.

The PS5 Digital version cost $399. It does not have a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. It is thinner than the PS5 regular console, and it sells for $100 less. It has a PS5 DualSense controller.

How to Receive Notifications From Sony Direct

Occasionally, Sony Direct has restocks that are exclusive for invited guests. The invites are sent out through e-mail. Sony recently launched the registration to these restock events to the public. Now, anyone can sign up for invite-only PS5 restocks at Sony Direct.

Alternatively, you will have to have an active Sony Direct account, and you need to make sure that your notifications are turned on. Signing up for a Sony Direct account is very easy. You can sign up via Sony Direct's homepage.

Once you have set up an account, you will need to add your address and your billing information. Having these on your file will make things easier for you in case you score a PS5 console and need to add it to your cart.

To be able to turn on notifications from Sony Direct, you will want to sign in to your account. Select "My Profile, and select the edit button from your profile page, according to CNET.

You will be redirected to a new account settings page, and on that page, select notifications from the left column and make sure that you are opt-in to get news and special offers from Sony.

It is important to remember that doing this does not guarantee that you will get an invite from Sony Direct if the next drop happens--it will just increase your chances for the next restock event.

Sony is planning to drop PS5 stocks in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada before the year ends.

