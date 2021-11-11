Starlink has a new router for its satellite dish, and it is now rectangular, veering away from the traditional look of a dish that was circular since its original releases. Elon Musk said that the design pattern on the device has the look of Earth to Mars' "orbital transfer ellipse" pattern, something that draws inspiration from SpaceX and its future mission.

Starlink's New Router Features a Rectangular Design

The satellite internet company of Musk from SpaceX is now bringing a new design for its dish that would receive the beams and signal of connection from the low-Earth orbit in a different look. The design was approved by the FCC months ahead.

From having the traditional, round shape of the Starlink satellite dish, a new and fresh rectangular design is here to be installed on people's homes or addresses for an internet connection. It brings a cheaper production rate but was not confirmed if it would reduce the installation and dish price from Starlink's deal with its customers.

The rectangular design brings a different look from what SpaceX and Starlink have established, but the company assures its customers that it would still bring its fast internet connection.

Starlink Router: Orbital Transfer Pattern

On the other hand, CEO Elon Musk reveals that the internet connection of Starlink, particularly its new router device has an orbital transfer pattern ellipse that was inspired from Earth to Mars. The design highly signifies the role that Starship is playing, and it is to bring humans to the Red Planet in the coming years.

Pattern on the Starlink router is orbital transfer ellipse from Earth to Mars — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2021

SpaceX Starlink Satellite Internet

The open internet beta of Starlink has debuted in October, and it has been a massive release for the public as thousands of interested prepurchase buyers have the chance to have it installed in their respective homes. Starlink promised a fast and reliable internet service that could bring a connection from anywhere in the globe, provided that they have the receiver to collect its connection.

The promising internet connection has a lot to offer, and it aims to debut its 1GBps connection speed in the coming times, especially as it looks to add more to its satellite fleet that orbits. There were a lot of good reviews for Starlink at this early stage, and it brings massive recognition for the service of the company.

Now, the change for the new rectangular dish will help the product be more cost-effective, something that has been done by other satellite internet companies like Kuiper from Amazon LLC. Nevertheless, it still has the option to have the old round one, but it might change in the coming releases.

The service would remain the same, as there are no known significant improvements in the satellite dish apart from its redesign.

