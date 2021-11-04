"Orchestra" is a British company that has applied for an FCC filing of their low-Earth orbit internet satellite constellation that aims to penetrate the United States market. Starlink, which is known for the same business, has its CEO Elon Musk reacting on memes that were presented on the company, especially as it adds competition to the company.

Orchestra UK: Aiming to Penetrate US Market with Internet Satellites

According to Michael Sheetz, a new company is aiming to debut its LEO satellite internet services to the country, despite it having as many as three major players in the market already. This new company is from the United Kingdom, particularly from Great Britain, having the name of Orchestra.

The company has submitted its initial filing to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), one of the regulatory bodies that are concerned in this venture. No word from the FCC yet regarding the approval of this venture for the country, especially as it would analyze its service as well as its satellite if it interferes with those that are used by NASA and other space agencies.

Read Also: SpaceX Launch Return to Finish Starlink Satellite Shell, Elon Musk References 'Austin Powers' Villain

Starlink's CEO Reacts on Meme About New Service

A meme was replied to the said filing by Orchestra above, and it is with a scene from a popular kid's show, asking if the character has seen this before. The other one said that it has been apparent before this and is not a new thing anymore.

Here, Elon Musk reacted with laughing emojis, finding the meme and its context funny.

🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2021

Musk is known to be the CEO of Starlink and one of its founders, and Orchestra is an upcoming service that would rival theirs.

Starlink: The Internet Satellite at its Early Stage

Starlink is known to have launched its public beta offerings to those that have preordered the service of the company's satellite internet coverage that promises a fast connection for all. The release of Starlink for October aims to bring the internet satellite to more users in the country, as its release is nationwide.

The Musk company is currently working at processing the installation requests of people to bring the feature to them.

Indeed, the Starlink internet satellite is at an early stage, something that may easily be rivaled by anyone in the market today. Starlink is also known to have any competition in the market today, with OneWeb's growing satellite fleet that launches with the Soyuz rocket and other partners, as well as Amazon's famed venture at its early stages.

Now, another player enters the scene, and it is with United Kingdom's Orchestra LEO internet satellite service that aims to bring its initial features and services to the country. The service may not be here yet, but it is aiming to get its approval from the FCC for this venture already, indicating that it is ready with its services at present.

Related Article: Starlink Site Bug, Preorders Delayed by Years After Customers Change Service Area

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.