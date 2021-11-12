Today, Marvel and EVO officially launch their long-awaited collaboration, the IRM-1 Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush. The first in a series of upcoming co-branded releases, the Iron Man inspired toothbrush is a groundbreaking innovation with state-of-the-art design. Incorporating elements of the beloved Iron Man character, fans can envision how the technological genius Tony Stark would enhance his dental hygiene and also experience it for themselves.

EVO, the company making high-tech concept products accessible for the average consumer, has spent 20 years developing oral care products alongside thousands of dentists and hygienists. Through the Marvel and EVO partnership, they have released a sonic brush infused with features from one of the most famous superheroes in the Marvel Universe.

"We took a lot of time meticulously combing through the smallest of details to perfect the IRM-1 and make it what it is today," says Anish Patel, founder of EVO. "The team and I wanted to ignite excitement and imagination into the oral care field, while expanding the abilities for everyday consumers to enjoy high-tech concept products in their own homes."

The industry disruptor offers an exceptionally high-quality product merging sleek, bold design with exciting technological advances for the oral care industry and action fans alike.

The Marvel and EVO IRM-1 Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush features:

Arc Reactor Charging Base: Sleek design to mimic Tony Stark's artificial heart. Showcasing built-in breathing lights, the charging base gives the sensation that the toothbrush is alive when charging.

Sleek design to mimic Tony Stark's artificial heart. Showcasing built-in breathing lights, the charging base gives the sensation that the toothbrush is alive when charging. Toothbrush Handle: Subtle lines and curves mimic the Iron Man suit. Inspired by the Arc Reactor, the power button lights up when activated and acts as an additional reminder to replace your brush head. After 90 days of use, the Arc Reactor Power Button will illuminate from a white to red light to remind you to replace your brush head.

Subtle lines and curves mimic the Iron Man suit. Inspired by the Arc Reactor, the power button lights up when activated and acts as an additional reminder to replace your brush head. After 90 days of use, the Arc Reactor Power Button will illuminate from a white to red light to remind you to replace your brush head. Four Brushing Modes: Four unique brushing modes cater to different oral care needs: Standard (superior teeth cleaning), Sensitive (recommended for gum recession, braces, or sensitive gum or teeth), Whitening (removes surface stains), and Deep Clean (pulsates for gentle gum stimulation). Each of the modes have hidden lights on the handle that are activated when the mode is selected. With up to 40,000 vibrations per minute, this brush offers the ultimate cleaning.

Four unique brushing modes cater to different oral care needs: Standard (superior teeth cleaning), Sensitive (recommended for gum recession, braces, or sensitive gum or teeth), Whitening (removes surface stains), and Deep Clean (pulsates for gentle gum stimulation). Each of the modes have hidden lights on the handle that are activated when the mode is selected. With up to 40,000 vibrations per minute, this brush offers the ultimate cleaning. Plaque Defense Brush Head: Features one-of-a-kind anchorless technology for ultimate cleaning and whitening. Its geometric bristle design infused with micro-particles helps with maximum stain removal and ultimate whitening effect, while fading bristle technology turns the bristles from blue to white over the course of 90 days to remind you when to replace your brush head.

Features one-of-a-kind anchorless technology for ultimate cleaning and whitening. Its geometric bristle design infused with micro-particles helps with maximum stain removal and ultimate whitening effect, while fading bristle technology turns the bristles from blue to white over the course of 90 days to remind you when to replace your brush head. The motor: The IRM-1 handle features the latest levitating motor technology, allowing a 6mm stable swing to give you that full sweep motion dentists recommend when brushing your teeth. This is one of the most powerful motors developed - extremely stable with the ultimate sonic vibration.

The Iron Man toothbrush is available for purchase now at GetEvo.net, Amazon or Best Buy.

