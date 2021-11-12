CLOUDSEC, the leading global cloud and cybersecurity conference, will take place virtually from 16 to 18 November 2021. Hosted by Trend Micro, the theme for CLOUDSEC 2021 is Reimagine Your Cloud. The event will also bring forth the latest in cloud and cybersecurity trends across India on Day 2, Nov 17.

Day 1 will kick off with keynotes delivered by global technology influencers, including AWS, ESG, Pearson, Snyk, an investigative journalist from New York Times, and more.

On Day 2, with insights from India, there will be interesting keynotes and fireside chats where experts will discuss how enterprises can re-think their cloud security strategy. Amongst other themes that will unfold through various conversations, is the evolving role of cybersecurity in the government. With digitalization being the way forward for banks, there will be a panel discussion on 'Emerging CyberSec threats and regulations in Digital Banking, where the panelists will share their views on cybersecurity as an enabler in digital banking.

"Organizations need to relook at their security strategy and stack as they race to adopt cloud, cross detection and response technologies, infrastructure-as-code, DevSecOps practices, and the zero-trust approach," said Vijendra Katiyar, Country Manager India & SAARC, Trend Micro. "The past 18 months have challenged us, but they have also taught us a great deal. CLOUDSEC is designed to capture these lessons and share them for the betterment of organisations and communities, empowering them to reimagine their security from all possible angles."

Speakers from Trend Micro and various organizations will share best practices and strategies on approaching security in a different way. Some featured speakers from India for this year's CLOUDSEC include:

, Chief Information Officer, Freshworks Anupam Mishra, Head of Technology & Solution Architecture, Amazon Internet Services India & South Asia

CLOUDSEC 2021 marks the 10th year of the much-anticipated industry summit. Founded in 2011, the conference has shown staggering growth over the decade, culminating in the 2020 edition attracting more than 270 speakers and over 10,000 attendees.

To register for the event, please visit - https://cloudsec.6connex.com/event/CLOUDSEC2021/register

