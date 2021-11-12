Help Lightning, the leading provider of remote visual assistance software, announced today the acquisition of Fieldbit, an augmented reality-enabled platform known for its innovative knowledge sharing, remote collaboration, and workflow automation capabilities supporting both expert-led and self-help solutions.

Help Lightning is a leading innovator in augmented reality for use cases that deliver positive outcomes in industries such as complex medical equipment and telecommunications. According to Gartner®, "by 2026, 75% of capital-equipment-intensive industries will use AR as a key component for cost reduction/avoidance among frontline workers".[1] With significant category growth expected over the next three years, the acquisition of Fieldbit will provide the broadest and deepest value creation for its growing list of global enterprise customers.

"Today's announcement represents another exciting milestone for Help Lightning and more good news for our more than 200 customers who benefit every day from our AR-enabled solution," said Gary York, CEO of Help Lightning. "The acquisition of Fieldbit is an important step in fulfilling our vision to provide instant access to expertise, delivering dramatic improvements in first-time fix rates, resolution times, and customer satisfaction."

With Fieldbit, Help Lightning customers will benefit from access to additional capabilities to enable real-time, expert-led problem solving while supporting a variety of self-help scenarios. The combined solution will include an industry-leading set of capabilities such as:

Remote video collaboration and technical support

3D annotation

The industry's only Merged Reality feature

Knowledge capture and share

Work instructions including operational & safety procedures

Augmenting real-time data from IIoT platforms

"Like few other technology vendors we partner with, Help Lightning has been both an innovator and a partner in support of our company's success," said Tim Spencer, Senior Vice President, and General Manager Service Operations at BUNN. "We were excited to hear about Help Lightning's acquisition of Fieldbit and anticipate an exponential growth in value internally and externally from our use of the newly combined solution."

With this acquisition, Help Lightning improves support for the ever-expanding needs of enterprise customers who depend on its services, including leading brands like Ricoh, Bunn, and Becton Dickinson. Fieldbit brings depth and breadth in comparison to other solutions on the market, allowing the combined power of these two industry leaders to meet the needs of today's global enterprises successfully. Fieldbit has a strong roster of successful customers, including large enterprises such as BP, Emerson, and Veolia.

"From the beginning, our vision at Fieldbit has been to be at the forefront of technology so we can provide the most advanced AR solutions for our customers," said Evyatar Meiron, CEO of Fieldbit. "With our strong footprint in the energy, utilities and manufacturing industries, and together with Help Lightning's ability to create and expand customer value, we are now able to bring unparalleled expertise and powerful capabilities to create positive outcomes for our customers."

For more information about how Help Lightning enables business experts to work side-by-side virtually with anyone needing help anywhere in the world, visit helplightning.com.

