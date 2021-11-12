(Photo : Unsplash/ Kamil S) Fitbit Charge 5 tracker

Fitbit's newest fitness and health tracker, Charge 5, is lighter, thinner, and less bulky than the Charge 4 model. Initially, Charge 5 is $30 more than Charge 4.

However, Amazon is now making the fitness tracker more palatable by offering a discount. The retailer sells Charger 5 for $130, which is 28% off or $50 off from its regular price. The available color is Black/Graphite.

Fitbit Charge 5 is Discounted

The Fitbit Charge 5 is highly recommended by critics, thanks to its amazing features like a built-in GPS, a full-color touchscreen, onboard health sensors for stress monitoring, multi-day battery life, and Fitbit Pay, according to Engadget.

With its rounded edges, a soft-touch band, and a design that is 10% thinner compared to its predecessor, it is one of the best models that Fitbit has ever released. The Charge 5 is also more comfortable than the previous model.

What Charge 5 lacks is music playback from the screen, it is not compatible with Apple Health or Google Fit, and it has a limited on-device app.

If you are looking for something more affordable, more simple, and more stylish, Amazon also has the Fitbit Luxe on sale.

The Luxe model is now available for $100 from its original price of $150. It is available in Lunar White/Soft Gold and Black/Graphite. It is 33% off or $50 off from its original price.

The Fitbit Luxe is also well-received by critics due to its thin and comfortable design. Plus, it has a health tracking feature and amazing battery life. It is also great for those with small wrists because of its dainty size and narrow shape.

The drawback of the Luxe model is that it has a very small touchscreen, so it can be challenging to read and operate. Still, it offers a lot of features, and it is a great balance between functionality and size, according to Phone Arena.

Other Black Friday Deals

According to The Verge, Google Nest Thermostat is off $70 at Wellbots. It is discounted until Dec. 1, and you can purchase stainless steel device for $179.

This is one of the few smart thermostats that allow you to set it and leave it to work on its own if needed.

Other smart thermostat models allow you to control the heating and cooling in your home, with features like geofencing and optional remote temperature sensors, but Nest is the only one that can learn from your habits.

Also, if you are looking for a set of wireless earbuds for your Android phone, then you can go for Samsung's wireless earbuds that are currently discounted on Amazon.

Samsung's earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro, have a subdued design, great noise cancellation, and great audio quality at a great price.

The earbuds are also very lightweight, as it weighs only 4.35 ounces per earbud. Unlike its competing models, they have their own charging case that can be placed inside your pocket, like the Beats Powerbeats Pro.

OnePlus Buds Pro is $50 off, so it is currently for sale for $100. That is a great deal for anyone that needs an earbud and a model that just came out this year.

