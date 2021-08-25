(Photo : GettlyImages/ SOPA Images ) Fitbit Charge 5 watch

Fitbit Charge 5 is set for release in September, and the smartwatch will have a thinner design, a colored touchscreen. It will have the ability to take electrocardiogram or ECG measurements.

Fitbit Charge 5 New Features

The Fitbit Charge 5 will cost $179.95 and compared to its predecessor. The new Fitbit has features that are considered a massive upgrade for the company, according to Apple Insider.

The smartwatch has a full-color, always-on AMOLED touch display. The case is 10% thinner than the Charge 4, and it has a sleeker and rounded design. Users can navigate the watch's interface by swiping and tapping.

The health features on the Charge 4 have been overhauled. Aside from the ECG feature, Charge 4 has an electrodermal activity or EDA sensor that measures stress.

Both of the sensors were previously present on the Fitbit Sense smartwatch, but this is the first time they've been added to a fitness tracker.

Fitbit has also added a new Stress Management Score to the new watch. There will be exercises available to help users deal with stress, including meditation sessions.

Aside from the health features, the Fitbit Charge 5 also has SpO2 and skin temperature variance sensors, just like the Charge 4. It will also come with a built-in GPS, NFC payment support, and sleep tracking features.

The company stated that the battery life could last seven days before you need to charge it again, according to 9to5 Google.

As for its software, Fitbit is adding a new Daily Readiness Score, which analyzes the exertion levels, sleep, and heart rate variation, to recommend whether users should do a workout or a yoga session.

Fitbit Charge 5 Specifications

According to Engadget, the smartwatch's housing is a combination of glass, aluminum, and resin, and it comes with a silicone band.

The change to a silicone band for Fitbit Charge 5 came after several users of Charge complained of skin irritation back in 2014. The new material should prevent it from happening again.

The watch also has stainless steel rails on the sides that can be used as sensors for the EDA and ECG features. It comes with a 1.04-inch colored touchscreen display. It has an Always-On mode, and it has no buttons, only sensors.

The display is also said to be 2x brighter than the display of the Charge 4.

The tracker also has 20 colorful watch faces, a SpO2 sensor, built-in GPS + GLONASS, skin temperature sensor, and optical heart rate monitor.

The Charge 5 is also said to be swim-proof, can still work under 50 meters of water. It is compatible with Android and Apple devices that are running iOS 12.2 or higher. It only takes 2 hours to charge the watch.

Also, the Charge 5 is said to have the ability to replay email and call notifications, and it has quick replies feature available for Android users. It also has a Do Not Disturb mode, a Smart Wake alarm that goes off within 30 minutes before your set time, and Fitbit Pay contactless payments.

The Fitbit Charge 5 connects to your smartphone through Bluetooth, and it also supports Google Fast Pair for Android users so users can update their health status in real-time.

The Fitbit Charge 5 will be available in silver, gold, and black. The preorders will begin on Aug. 25, and the company will ship the watches in September.

