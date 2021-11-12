Tesla Model 3 Miami Accident NTSB Preliminary Finding Shows Driver at 90 MPH | FSD Possibly Not Involved

The latest Tesla Model 3 accident in Florida, Miami, finally received its NSTB (National Transportation Safety Board) preliminary findings.

Based on the new data, the driver was going as fast as 90 mph before his car crashed on Sept. 13. The National Transportation Safety also posted its findings on Twitter, which attracted opinions from different individuals.

"Preliminary evaluation of the data indicated that application of the accelerator pedal ranged from 0 to 100 percent, the service brake remained off, and the maximum recorded vehicle speed was 90 mph," said one of the Twitter users in the comment section.

If this is true, the driver could be at fault for his own accident since the speed limit in the area he was strolling is only 30 mph.

Tesla Model 3 Miami Accident Doesn't Involve FSD?

According to CNBC's latest report, NSTB's preliminary findings suggest that the latest accident might not involve Elon Musk's controversial FSD (Full Self-Driving) feature.

As of the moment, FSD is criticized by many experts and authorities since many recent crashes involve drivers using the technology. Some reports even said that most drivers were in their passenger seats.

As of the moment, NSTB said that the investigation is still incomplete. This means that the results could be changed as the authorities dig deeper to find out the main reason for the accident.

Aside from alarming crashes, Tesla EVs also face other issues. These include the recent police warning about professional thieves targeting Tesla drivers.

Elon Musk is still trying to improve his electric cars and their features. Recently, we reported that Tesla's software update added a new navigation feature.

What is the Safest Driving Speed

The safest driving speed would still depend on the situation. Experts suggested that drivers only go for as fast as 10 mph if they are in traffic.

But, if they are on a highway, they need to reach around 85 mph so that nearby vehicles would not crash suddenly crash with your automobile.

On the other hand, Anthem Injury Lawyers report also explained that if you are going too fast, then you are expected to make more stops. If you're not quite alert, then accidents would definitely take place.

