"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" multiplayer remaster was said to be canceled, as leaks regarding the project have been circulating online for a long time now, bringing the popular game back for modern consoles. However, a 2022 game that was also speculated from Activision is coming and will focus on the continuation of the "Modern Warfare" series.

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' Remaster is Canceled

According to a leaker that has revealed information via Twitter, the "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" remastered version is canceled by Activision for next year's release. This is talking about a leaked game that has remained unconfirmed and unacknowledged by the company for its existence in the past months it has been a speculated title.

Technically, it is no harm done for Activision with regards to the cancelation of "COD: MW2," as it was not a revealed project in the first place. However, it is a dent to the considered "greatest COD" game of all time.

However, if it was indeed something that the game developers have worked on internally, it was regarded as something that is already finished and only awaits its release date from Activision. There is no way of confirming this now unless Activision themselves reveal the "Modern Warfare 2" remaster.

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' 2022's New Game

Nevertheless, the gaming company is yet the focus of another report, and this time, it would be a 2022 release of "Modern Warfare's" sequel that remains unknown. It was said to be picking up on the events after the 2019 game, continuing the title's storyline, and focusing on the plot it originally brought to the franchise.

Activision's Latest Games and Plans

The latest game for the "Call of Duty" franchise is the "Call of Duty: Vanguard" and it did not have that much of a warm welcome for the game as it was faced with insensitivity issues towards the culture and religion of Muslims. The content was fixed earlier this week, and Activision Middle East has already apologized for what happened.

One of the other focuses of "COD" fans now is the next year's release of a supposed sequel of "Modern Warfare" which has last released its game in 2019. However, it seems that the remaster of the popular multiplayer mode of "COD: MW2" is not coming anymore, so there would be changes in the releases of the company in the upcoming year.

Despite the changes and issues faced by Activision, the company would still be continuing its production of these titles, especially as a lot are still waiting for its next releases. Nevertheless, the constant delivery of games from Activision is what makes it one of the most notable gaming companies in the world, known for its shooter gaming franchise.

