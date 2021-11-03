"Call of Duty: Warzone" players, the fair ones, claim that cheaters are increasing in numbers since they are trying to enjoy their last moments before the new RICOCHET anti-cheat system arrives.

Is this new software really that effective? Right now, hackers and other kinds of cheaters are becoming more rampant in the popular shooting game of Activision.

Ever since "Warzone" was launched back in 2021, players using aimbots, wallhacks, and other types of cheats have appeared. Experts said that "CoD: Warzone" Season 6 received the highest number of cheaters.

Although this issue is not unusual in other games, Activision is still making efforts to completely prevent gamers from using unfair tools, which provides them great advantages over other players.

'Call of Duty: Warzone' Cheaters Enjoying Last Moments?

According to Gaming Intel's latest report, there are various reasons why cheaters are still becoming more rampant in "Warzone." One of these is that hacks are currently available to download on consoles.

However, a "Warzone" subreddit post claimed that these unfair players are just enjoying their last moments before RICOCHET anti-cheat software arrives.

"Are the cheaters trying to 'fill their boots before the new anti-cheat?," said the Reddit user u/PiriePiriePie.

One of the commentators in the subreddit threat said that he is still hoping that Activision would do something about these cheaters before December.

Right now, rumors suggest that RICOCHET will be released before 2021 ends. However, the exact date is not yet confirmed.

Meanwhile, Activision is also preparing to launch the latest "Call of Duty: Vanguard." In other news, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" could also be in the works right now.

Is RICOCHET Anti-Cheat System Really Effective?

As of the moment, it is still hard to conclude if the new RICOCHET anti-cheat software is really effective when it comes to preventing cheaters in the "Call of Duty" series.

But, Activision said, in its official blog post, that this new system is specifically designed to fend off hackers. On the other hand, the giant title creator also explained that it features new server-side tools, which monitor analytics and identify cheating.

Meanwhile, Activision added that this new anti-cheat technology could be launched together with "Vanguard."

