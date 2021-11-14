Bitcoin's "Taproot" upgrade would help in bringing better privacy and security for the cryptocurrency, and it would focus on making it a more secure coin for all. The focus of blockchain technology is to have its transactions and changes listed online, allowing more secure exchange of the coin since it is mostly a digital currency in the market now.

Bitcoin Taproot Update: What is It?

The Block Crypto's report has explained that Bitcoin's "Taproot" upgrade is an essential update to the top cryptocurrency now as it would focus on making the coin more secure for future transactions. The report has also focused on the massive world of cybersecurity regarding Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, as it is the main target of threat actors.

The Taproot upgrade has already made its way last Sunday, November 14 at 5:15 UTC, and has been updated for everyone's use in the world. It would apply to the many owners of Bitcoin that are spread through different trading platforms and crypto wallets that are available online.

Bitcoin's upgrade is focused on its code and how it would fare in the future.

Bitcoin Taproot Update: Security and Privacy

The focus of the taproot update would be security and privacy, and it would help users to hold on to their coins better and more efficiently. The transactions would also be more secure and issue-free, especially when transporting large amounts of the coin.

According to Engadget, the transaction would look like the same exchanges as before, and would not be noticeable in the new release.

Bitcoin: Cryptocurrency for Security and Privacy, Still Remains Top Coin

Cryptocurrency will keep on growing, especially as recent studies have seen that Americans have focused on investing their assets and money in the growing world of crypto, blockchain, and decentralized currency. The focus of cryptocurrency is not just a craze anymore, as a lot of people believe that it would be the next form of money, with massive growth in its current status.

The one on top and in the middle of it all is Bitcoin, and it takes on the top spot of cryptocurrency's charts, beating all other coins that are also gaining a lot in the market now. Bitcoin paychecks are even the thing now, and they would be utilized by Miami and New York City's mayors for their salaries to receive on their position as government officials.

The growing use and popularity of BTC and cryptocurrency have been bound for this, but that does not mean that people would be relying on the same technology over and over again. Now that it is growing, the focus of Bitcoin for better security and privacy only shows that it is the future of currency now, the focus of being a coin for all.

