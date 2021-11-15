Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) is launching Sm@rtSIM® CX Luna1.3M, a new range of security chips for the automotive industry. They are based on Infineon's next generation SLI37 automotive security controller and offer a multifunction platform for eSIM applications, IoT and digital car key solutions.

The automotive industry is undergoing a major change. One of the key drivers of this transformation is the connected car. More and more vehicles are connecting to mobile networks in order to link to emergency service systems and enable extended features such as telematic services. At the same time, a driver's need for cellular connectivity for infotainment applications is increasing. Additional challenges arise from the development of autonomous driving, as this technology places high demands on the bandwidth of network connections.

For the numerous challenges of the connected car, G+D has developed Sm@rtSIM® CX Luna1.3M - the next generation industrial and automotive grade product suite. It is based on Infineon's newest security controller SLI37, which meets the technical specifications of the automotive industry and is specifically tailored to the challenging environmental conditions of automobiles.

With a faster CPU and larger memory, they enable several innovative applications for the connected car. G+D's new products based on these controllers allow automotive manufacturers to provide highly secure and high-performance mobile connections via eSIM technology. They support 5G standalone networks and cover all eSIM consumer and M2M use cases. A special DSDA add-on (Dual SIM Dual Active) is available to automotive manufacturers.

This allows to equip vehicles with two eSIM modules: One for using the drivers personal subscription for infotainment services and one for the services provided by the carmaker. The DSDA add-on includes the management of both chips remotely via one central G+D's AirOn eSIM management platform, thereby simplifying their logistical processes. For example, manufacturers have the option to upload the correct network profiles "over the air" after the cars have been delivered to their target regions. Additionally, manufacturers can comply with local legal requirements more easily.

In addition to eSIM applications, Sm@rtSIM® CX Luna1.3M can also be used for digital car key solutions. In this case the new series acts as an embedded secure element eSE - a special chip for storing encryption keys for secure communication between the vehicle, mobile devices and a dedicated backend. The chip thus enables user-friendly solutions for unlocking and starting a vehicle and protects the communication of the vehicle against attacks by hackers.

"Our new product Sm@rtSIM® CX Luna1.3M combines the expertise of two market leaders: Infineon and G+D," says Carsten Ahrens, CEO G+D Mobile Security. "The result is a high-performing and secure multifunction platform for 5G mobile communications and digital key solutions that is specifically tailored to the demanding requirements of the automotive industry."

"With our next-generation security controllers, we are setting new standards in security, performance and quality for eSIMs and Secure Elements," says Benoit Rousseau, Vice President, Head of IoT Security at Infineon. "We are very pleased that G+D is relying on the SLI37 family for its new product and demonstrating what innovations are possible with it."

