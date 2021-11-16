The United Nations (UN) has responded to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's challenge after the former said that the billionaire businessman's fortune can help solve world hunger.

The Executive Director for the UN World Food Programme (WFP), David Beasley, tweeted the $6.6 billion proposal to the billionaire. Last month, Musk challenged the UN to show how $6 billion of his wealth can help solve world hunger.

Elon Musk and his wealth have been making headlines as of late. Early this month, he posted a Twitter poll asking users if they are in favor of the idea of him selling 10% of his Tesla stock.

The Tesla CEO also replied to a tweet of Senator Bernie Sanders, challenging the latter to just say the word if he wanted more of Musk's stocks to be sold.

UN Responds to Elon Musk's Challenge

This hunger crisis is urgent, unprecedented, AND avoidable. @elonmusk, you asked for a clear plan & open books. Here it is! We're ready to talk with you - and anyone else - who is serious about saving lives. The ask is $6.6B to avert famine in 2022: https://t.co/eJLmfcMVqE — David Beasley (@WFPChief) November 15, 2021



The UN World Food Programme has responded to Elon Musk's challenge regarding how the Tesla CEO's net worth can help solve world hunger.

Last month, UN WFP Executive Director David Beasley said that even just a fraction of Musk's multi-billion dollar fortune can help end the world's world hunger problem.

In response, Elon Musk said in a tweet that if the UN can describe how a part of his wealth can help, he will "sell Tesla stock right now and do it."

The UN WFP has now responded with a proposal that Beasley sent to Musk via a Twitter post. "You asked for a clear plan & open books. Here it is," Beasley said to Musk in his tweet.

The proposal, which is available on the UN WFP website, says that $6.6 billion is needed to help save 42 million people from 43 countries from starvation.

$3.5 billion of that fund will be used for food and its delivery while $2 billion will be used for cash and food vouchers that will be given as assistance. $700 million will be used to cover costs involved in designing and implementing programs and $400 million will go to operations management.

Elon Musk vs Sen. Bernie Sanders

There has been much discussion and debate in the last few weeks over Elon Musk's multi-billion dollar wealth.

On Nov. 14, the Tesla CEO replied to a tweet of Senator Bernie Sanders that said that the extremely wealthy should pay their fair share in terms of taxes. Musk replied to that tweet by first saying, "I keep forgetting that you're still alive."

In a subsequent tweet, Musk said that if Senator Sanders wants him to sell more stock, all the latter has to do is say the word.

The billionaire's reply to the senator on Twitter comes after he posted a poll on personal Twitter account early this month asking users if they support the idea of selling 10% of his Tesla stock.

The poll is seen as a response to the Democrats' proposed "billionaires tax," which aims to tax the assets of billionaires. These assets include company shares.

