Elon Musk and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders are off to another Twitter exchange as the topic revolving around the taxation and upping the payments of billionaires to pay the federal government is rising again. The CEO has revealed that he is willing to sell more stocks of Tesla just to pay off the taxes which is required of him, asking the senator directly.

Elon Musk vs. Bernie Sanders: Billionaire Tax

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has posted a tweet, saying that billionaires and the extremely wealthy should "pay their fair share" of taxes to the public, and this would focus on top CEOs and business owners. One person that was concerned regarding this was Elon Musk, where he has replied mockingly to the senator.

We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) November 13, 2021

Musk then proceeded to further engage with the US senator by asking if the CEO and Tesla should sell more stocks just to pay for the taxes that would be charged against him and the company. The billionaire awaits the response of Sanders via Twitter, and it would be the reason if Tesla would be undergoing another massive change in its company.

Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021

Elon Musk Tesla Stocks: Selling Again?

It remains unknown if Tesla and its billionaire CEO are selling another chunk of its stocks to the public, especially as they are aiming to pay off their taxes immediately. It was known that Musk and the clean energy company stocks were the reason for a massive shift in the market, with a plummet of valuation dropping.

The public awaits the response of both personalities in Twitter, especially as they are what would affect the rise and drop of said stocks of the company.

Tesla Stocks and Billionaire Taxes

Elon Musk had taken on Sanders before about the issue of billionaire taxation, as it was apparent that the Vermont senator has been focusing on the rich and wealthy for paying dues to the government. The run-ins that both parties had were focused on the social media of Twitter, where their official accounts are answering each other with regards to the said taxes.

It was known that the multi-tech CEO has focused on taking on challenges from different entities this entire year, something which has been apparent and known to all. Initially, Musk has challenged the UN World Food Programme Director David Beasley to release an open-source database that can see all transactions of its billion-dollar fund.

Since then, there have been massive changes to the stocks of Tesla where the eccentric billionaire has sold off shares of the company just to contribute to paying the way to solve world hunger. Now, he has publicly evoked that he is willing to sell shares of his company, yet again for the public, as part of paying his taxes to the country.

