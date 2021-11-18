Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra equipped with the Exynos 2200 chip did not perform well in a recent benchmark.

According to WCCFTech, while performing extremely well in GPU-bound scenarios, the new Samsung phone's chip has been running a bit behind in the CPU department: trailing both the first-generation Snapdragon 8 and Apple's A15 Bionic.

In a recently leaked Geekbench run, the Galaxy S22 Ultra scored 691 points on single-core and 3167 points on multi-core.

This wasn't even close to the Snapdragon, which tallied 1200 and 3900 points, respectively, as per renowned industry leaker Ice Universe on Twitter:

Snapdragon898 Geekbench5

1200/3900 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 5, 2021

For comparison's sake, Apple's A15 Bionic leads both at 1732 and 4685 points, according to MySmartPrice.

As per the original WCCFTech report, there might be a few explanations for the poor performance. One could be that Samsung is merely doing a test run that could have been "unintentionally" included in the Geekbench 5 database.

Another reason could be due to the hardware itself. In the original Geekbench 5 screen, it was found that the Exynos 2200's highest-performing core was allegedly not running at a high clock speed.

Either way, these low scores do not bode well for Samsung. They hope to launch the Galaxy S22 Ultra as their new flagship in direct competition with Apple's iPhone 13, alongside other flagship devices from major competing brands.

A Few Bright Spots For Samsung?

The leaked Geekbench 5 numbers don't really mean a thing unless they're corroborated. But if they're true, then Samsung must have something else in their Exynos 2200 SoC that could please consumers.

Fortunately, there are a few. Perhaps the biggest one is the inclusion of a dedicated AMD GPU--a six-core graphics chip based on the latest RDNA2 architecture.

Leakers say that the GPU is stronger than that of the Xbox One, a last-generation, full-fledged gaming console. If this is accurate, then you could be looking at a smartphone that can run games better than an actual gaming console.

Other leaked specs point to the existence of a QHD+, 6.8-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz display, an S Pen and S Pen dock, and a camera set up allegedly inspired by LG's design for the raindrop camera according to AndroidHeadlines and SamMobile.

Lastly, the phone could be coming with at least 12 GB-16 GB of RAM, owing to how predecessors (S20 Ultra and S21 Ultra) had 12 GB.

This would be preferable for a lot of people, since the Geekbench leak says that the phone in their database only had 8 GB--a relatively small number for a flagship device.

When Is The Release Date?

Samsung hasn't set an official launch date for the Exynos 2200-equipped Galaxy S22 Ultra. Though some outlets such as SamMobile say that the potential launch window for the base S22 is February 2022. It won't be too long of a wait from here on out.

