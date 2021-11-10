Samsung Galaxy S22 is one of the most-awaited next-generation smartphones set to arrive in the market this coming 2022.

Although the giant Apple competitor hasn't confirmed the major features of this new mobile device, various rumors are already circulating on the internet.

Some of these speculations even claimed that Galaxy S22 would be the smartphone with the brightest screen. Experts claimed that the giant manufacturer could achieve this by integrating a screen with 1,500 nits.

Galaxy S22's predecessor, Samsung Galaxy S21, relies on an LTPO technology that offers around 820 nits. Although this didn't reach 1,000, it is still considered one of the brightest screens in the smartphone industry. Now imagine having a gadget a screen capable of reaching 1,500 nits.

Samsung Galaxy S22's Rumored Advanced Upgrades

Aside from the ultra-bright screen, Toms Guide reported that other rumored upgrades could significantly enhance the new Galaxy S22. Here are some of them:

Galaxy S22 could sport the Snapdragon 898 SoC, which is expected to offer a 20% performance boost compared to Samsung Galaxy S21'x Snapdragon 888.

The new Samsung smartphone could be integrated with the same 108MP camera sensor, which is already offered by its predecessor. However, the new version would have a larger aperture, allowing to take better night photos.

Rumors claimed that Samsung Galaxy S22 could have a built-in S pen accessory. However, this is still not yet confirmed by the giant tech creator.

As of the moment, Samsung and other smartphone developers are taking their games to the next level. Recently, we reported that Xiaomi 12 could feature the Snapdragon 898 as well.

On the other hand, Apple and TSMC are expected to work together to offer new 3nm chipsets for next-gen iPhones.

Galaxy S22's Arrival

Tech Advisor recently reported that Samsung could release its new handset this coming January or February 2022.

Rumors also agree to this speculated release date since the giant tech creator usually launches its new smartphones around these months.

But, this could still depend on the production issues that Samsung could face during the remaining months of 2021.

