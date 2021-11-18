Griffin Davis , Tech Times

Weaker "Call of Duty: Vanguard" shotguns could become a reality as Sledgehammer, the title developer and designer, confirmed that the popular weapons would be badly nerfed.

(Photo : Screenshot from Twitter post of @ITSBLASPHVMY)
Right now, the latest "Call of Duty: Vanguard" and other well-known shooting games usually offer shotguns and other mid-ranged weapons. There are different types of guns right now in Activision's popular titles.

These include snipers and rifles, which have the longest ranges, shotguns, and SMGs (Submachine Guns), weapons offering mid-range features, as well as pistols and grenade launchers, which are considered only secondary guns.

However, some players claimed that the shotguns featured in the latest Activision shooting title are too OP, which annoys some non-shotgun gamers.

Weaker 'Call of Duty: Vanguard' Shotguns

According to Hypebeast's latest report, Sledgehammer confirmed that shotguns in the latest "Call of Duty: Vanguard" would be nerfed. Based on the statement of the game creator, it seems like the adjustments would be massive.

(Photo : Screenshot from Twitter post of @YesImVenom )
"We're here to perform a shotgun exorcism," said the partner of Activision via its official Twitter post.

Although Sledgehammer did not provide the exact changes for the OP mid-range weapons, some players said they agreed to the company's decision. However, some gamers claimed that if the developer "ruins" these guns, their experience would be affected as well.

On the other hand, one of the commentators said that the shotgun nerfs are quite reasonable since they are quite easy to use compared to snipers, which are also considered one-shot weapons.

Shotgun Alternatives

Currently, the actual launch date of the shotgun nerfs adjustments is not yet confirmed. But, once they are implemented, there's no doubt that many gamers will be affected. 

If you are one of the players who use shotguns as one of their weapons, then you better practice using SMGs. Submachine guns are usually partnered with snipers since these long-range weapons can't fire continuously. 

Here are some of the best SMGs you can rely on: 

  • PPSH-41
  • Type 100
  • Owen Gun
  • Sten
  • M1928

In other news, "Call of Duty: Vanguard" Quran content was criticized by various players. On the other hand, "Call of Duty: Warzone" players said that cheaters were enjoying their remaining time before RICOCHET anti-cheat software arrived.

For more news updates about "Call of Duty" and other titles of Activision, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.  

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

