T-Mobile and Verizon customers said they had not received their rebates for devices like the Apple Watch Series 7 and iPhone 13. The customers said that they were never offered the rebate in the first place.

T-Mobile Customers Claim No Rebate Was Given

Mark Gurman opened up the customers' issues regarding the rebate from Bloomberg. He tweeted that the carriers, T-Mobile and Verizon, wrongly denied the rebate advertised on Apple's official website.

Other users immediately talked about their experience regarding the issue. Some customers said that Verizon told them that the promotion was not real. They can make an exemption if a customer brings a Watch phone number and not just an Apple Watch.

Some users said that if the carrier app does not automatically offer the rebate to them after they have activated the watch--it is possible that they are not eligible for any promotion that Apple offers.

The customer support on Twitter for T-Mobile and Verizon spent their time addressing the complaints one by one.

However, it is not clear if the carriers will acknowledge the promotion advertised by Apple or insist on saying that the promotion does not exist at all, according to iMore.

Eligibility for the Promotion

When Apple unveiled its new best iPhone back in September, Apple heavily emphasized the carrier subsidies on offer, according to 9to5Mac.

Apple stated that customers could save up to $1,000 on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with trade-in directly from an Apple Store or the Apple Store online. They will be eligible if they activate the devices with T-Mobile or Verizon.

According to 9to5Mac's report, T-Mobiile customers are eligible for the rebate if their new Apple Watch is activated three months after it was purchased and is signed up for the Paired DIGITS plan.

To activate the plan on their Apple Watch, customers need to use the promo code 2021APPLEWATCHRETAIL1 and type it in at T-Mobile's official website. After 6 to 8 weeks of activiting their Apple Watch, they should get a $100 virtual prepaid Mastercard that they can use to pay for their mobile bill.

Verizon customers are said eligible for the rebate if they activate their Apple Watch within three months after purchasing it and are signed up for a consumer postpaid data plan, as reported by 9to5Mac.

Customers will have 30 days after activating the service on their new Apple Watch to complete the application at the Verizon website, or customers can use the MyVerizon app. They will get a $100 Verizon e-gift card within eight weeks of submitting their application, and they can use it to pay for their mobile bill.

In line with the promotions that are offered for iPhone and iPad purchases, Apple stated that customers could purchase a GPS+ Cellular model of the Apple Watch Series 7 and receive a $100 rebate when they activate it with Verizon or T-Mobile.

Apple said that customers could purchase the Apple Watch directly from the Apple Store website or at an Apple Store and get $100 back when they activate it with Verizon or T-Mobile.

Apple added that customers could get credit toward purchasing a new Apple Watch by using Apple Trade-In. Apple has not updated the trade-in website to list the latest Apple Watch Series 6.

In October, T-Mobile offered to pay off a customer's contract for up to $1,000 if they switch to their services.

