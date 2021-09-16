iPhone 13, Apple's latest smartphone model, would soon arrive. The giant tech developer could release all the handset's four models this coming Sept. 24. On the other hand, interested consumers could start preordering the new iPhone 13 Mini, Pro, and Pro Max from Sept. 17, Friday.



On the other hand, here are the possible prices of the new Apple smartphones:

iPhone 13 Mini ($699)

iPhone 13 Base Model ($899)

iPhone 13 Pro 128GB ($999)

iPhone 13 Pro 256GB ($1,099)

iPhone 13 Pro 512GB ($1,299)

iPhone 13 Pro 1TB ($1,499)

iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB ($1,099)

iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB ($1,199)

iPhone 13 Pro Max 512GB ($1,399)

iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB ($1,599)

If you would look at all these prices, some consumers would definitely fall short in budget. However, T-Mobile announced its latest Forever Upgrade promo, allowing you to save up to $800.

iPhone 13: T-Mobile's Forever Upgrade Promo

According to XDA Developers' latest report, Mike Sievert, the telco's CEO, is the one who confirmed the new T-Mobile Forever Upgrade Promo.

"In true #UnCarrier fashion, @TMobile's introducing Forever Upgrade: a free iPhone 13 now + $800 off your next iPhone every two years," he said via his official Twitter account.

However, before you decide to avail this savings plan, there are some things you need to consider:

People could only have four enrollments per account. This means that they could only use the promotion for not more than four devices.

The new T-Mobile promotion doesn't stack with the Free Line promotions of the company.

Availing consumers would be restricted to trade in their smartphones for credit towards an ineligible device at any point during the two-year period.

Interested consumers need to have a premium plan before they can acquire the new Forever Upgrade promo. These include Magenta Plus, ONE Plus, and Magenta/Sprint MAX.

Now that you know all the catches of the new T-Mobile Forever Upgrade deal, you can now use it to purchase iPhone 13. Once you do that, you can take advantage of its new LEO satellite feature, as well as iPhone 13's longer battery life and other advanced capabilities.

Other Subscription Deals You Can Rely On

Aside from T-Mobile's latest promotion, USA Today reported that consumers could also rely on AT&T to reduce a new iPhone's price by up to $99.

On the other hand, Verizon is also offering new smartphones for free if their users have a zero balance on their installment plan over the last 24 months. However, this doesn't apply to the company's cheapest subscription service, Start Unlimited.

For more news updates about iPhone 13 and other upcoming handsets, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

