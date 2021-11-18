Xbox head Phil Spencer has finally weighed in on the issues involving Activision Blizzard lately.

In a report by IGN, Spencer says he is "deeply disturbed" by what's going on at the company in an email sent to members of the Xbox staff recently.

In light of the events, he also stated that his personal values include ensuring a "welcoming and inclusive environment" for all Xbox employees.

These comments come after embattled Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has been allegedly overseeing "cover-ups" regarding various cases of workplace and sexual harassment at the company; new details of which are coming into light recently.

Spencer isn't the first big-name gaming industry head to comment on the situation. PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has also shared his thoughts on the issue, saying he is "frankly stunned" by what's happening at the besieged developer/publisher, writes IGN.

As a result of the controversy, Xbox is now reportedly "re-evaluating" their relationship with Activision Blizzard, reports Yahoo.

The head of the Xbox division has said in the aforementioned email that he is now considering "proactive adjustments" in the relationship.

What Is Happening Over at Activision?

To put it simply, nothing good.

The most recent reports are almost always tagging CEO Bobby Kotick, who is allegedly turning a blind eye to everything bad that's happening at the company's workplace.

Among these allegations allegedly involve rape. The original report from Wall Street Journal says that a certain unnamed female employee of Sledgehammer games was raped in 2016, after being forced to to drink too much alcohol at several company events.

Kotick allegedly intervened to keep the perpetrator in the company, wherein he "ensured" that the punishments to be meted out will be minimal.

As such, over 500 employees have signed a petition to remove Kotick from office. According to Destructoid, the aforementioned employees said they "no longer have confidence" in Kotick's leadership.

A lot of the workers who signed the petition come from multiple studios under the main Activision Blizzard banner, including King, Raven Software, Sledgehammer, Treyarch, and Infinity Ward.

Despite all these controversies, however, Activision Blizzard's board of directors remain confident in Kotick's leadership. But according to Kotaku, it's not just employees and fans that are calling for an end to all the madness--but even shareholders.

This has caused the company's share price to plummet as expected. Prices are down over 28% for the year, meaning the company is actively losing revenue--and public face.

What's Going To Happen Between Xbox and Activision Blizzard?

While this doesn't exactly mean something big (i.e. Xbox no longer allowing Activision Blizzard games on their platform), it could still be something to look out for.

For now, it seems like Activision Blizzard's problems just keep piling up. Aside from the decline in share prices and massive employee walkouts, the company has also been forced to delay highly-anticipated titles "Overwatch 2" and "Diablo IV".

