Xbox is really trying to shore up their catalog of exclusive games, and might've secured a big one in their nets, according to this latest rumor.

GameRant reports that a certain "big" third-party exclusive game was just secured by Xbox, and it's not just a Day One launch title on Game Pass--but an actual console exclusive game.

The rumor comes from a Twitter user who goes by the name Millie A. Apparently, the user also works as a video game data analyst who may or may not have close-knit sources deep within Microsoft and Xbox.

Here is the tweet:

A few people have mentioned to me that Xbox have secured some sort of exclusivity on a BIG third party title. (Not just to launch on Game Pass)



The terms ‘delighted’ and ‘ecstatic’ are being used when describing all parties involved. — Millie A (@millieamand) October 25, 2021

As you can see there, the Twitter user is saying that the adjectives "delighted" and "ecstatic" are always used when the alleged involved parties are talking about the rumored game.

But since neither Microsoft nor Xbox has commented on this, consider it an unverified rumor with no basis in truth yet.

Xbox has been out and about with their desire to further improve the quality of their console exclusives; something they haven't been on same competing terms on Sony PlayStation with.

Earlier this month, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said that they want to acquire even more studios in the future. Spencer made this clear when he spoke at an event held by the Wall Street Journal, even uttering the words "we're definitely not done."

Read also: Xbox Boss Throws Shade at Sony for its Strategy Involving PC Releases

What Is This Rumored 'Big' Xbox Exclusive?

Aside from what's been said in the tweet, there's literally no other information on it. There's not even enough to make a speculation at this point, because there's not even a mention of a studio, for one.

For now, though, its apparent status as a non-Day One Game Pass title makes a bit more sense due to recent developments.

Xbox Game Pass has been growing slowly for the past few years--slower than Microsoft would have liked it. If they decide to release this rumored "big" Xbox exclusive on Game Pass, they might not get much from it.

Here Are Some CONFIRMED Big Xbox Exclusives

Moving on from the still-unconfirmed title, Xbox does have a lot of big-name exclusives coming which will shore up their catalog for the Holidays and next year.

Perhaps the biggest one on the list is Bethesda's upcoming space-based RPG "Starfield," which is their first new IP in over two decades. According to GameSpot, it's even ranked higher than "Elder Scrolls 6" in terms of fan anticipation.

Another obvious one is "Halo Infinite," which recently had its first new single-player campaign reveal. This new chapter in Master Chief's saga is poised to be one of the biggest game launches of the generation, owing to how critics and fans positively received their first crack at the game's multiplayer.

Lastly, there's "Perfect Dark." This game, according to newly-found studio The Initiative, is promoted as a "AAAA" game and will be an espionage title set in a dystopian future.

Related: Xbox Game Pass on December 14 Will Include the Highly-Anticipated 'Among Us' Game

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by RJ Pierce

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.