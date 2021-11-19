Sony Direct, Walmart PS5 Restocks Disappear in Few Minutes--Buying Tips and Where to Go Next

PS5 restocks on Sony Direct and Walmart have quickly sold out in a matter of minutes. From what we have seen on the latest drops, the demand for the console remains at a high rate, especially amid the chip shortage.

Customers who received an invite-only notification from Sony have rushed to the websites in hopes of obtaining the next-gen console. Despite their effort to be early birds, some of them failed to get one.

In Walmart, buyers are growing concerned about the way the retail giant handles its PS5 restock orders. Several customers who tried to purchase PlayStation 5 from the store reacted all over Twitter.

Sony Direct PS5 Restock Sold Out

According to Tom's Guide's report on Friday, Nov. 19, the invite-only restock on Sony Direct started at 2 PM ET. For customers who managed to enter the signup page, they should be aware that the PS5 supplies on the shop could only last for a while.

If you haven't scored a console during the recent drop, there could be a separate restock wave for the general public. Expect to see a rush of restocks for the general public, but still, it would be a quick sell-out once again.

At the time of Sony Direct's invite-only PS5 restock, the PlayStation 5 digital console cost $499. The PS5 DualSense controller is included in the package.

If you are short with your budget, you can go for the thinner PS5 console which sits at $399. You can save $99 if you consider buying this package. There's a PS5 DualSense controller here, as well.

Tips to Remember During Sony Direct PS5 Restock

Since Sony only holds console restocks for invited guests only, you can sign up through this link to increase your chance of getting PS5 before the holiday. Make sure to fill in all the details in your account and turn on the notifications from Sony Direct.

Once you're already in the queue, wait for at least 20 minutes to reduce your waiting time. There's a good chance that your one-hour waiting could be trimmed down to just 15 minutes through this method.

Another reminder to remember is you shouldn't miss the captcha challenge. Neglecting it could forfeit your position in the queue.

Commotions During Walmart PS5 Restock

Walmart exclusively rolled out its PS5 restock on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 3 PM ET for Walmart Plus members. The latest console drop, however, disappointed many buyers who are hoping to get PlayStation 5 this week.

According to Comicbook, the pre-holiday PS5 restock became a huge mess for Walmart customers. Some people said that they felt "burned" after experiencing hardships in purchasing their orders from the retail giant.

Besides this issue, other customers complained about the past problems which Walmart has not yet fixed including glitches, slow website loading, and more.

Here's what some customers tweeted regarding the recent PS5 restock on Walmart.

I'm convinced that the Walmart website is being run by a hamster on a wheel because these PS5 drops are TRASH — green goblin stan account (@doctordooms) November 18, 2021

Retailers to Visit For the Next PS5 Restock

Aside from Walmart and Sony, there are a handful of shops that you can check where you could potentially scoop a PS5 console:

Best Buy

Amazon

Dell

GameStop

Target

Newegg

Adorama

Sam's Club

Verizon

Antonline

Costco

Kohl's

