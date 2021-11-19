"The NFT Bay" allows virtually anyone to torrent blockchain worth of non-fungible token replicas up to 20TB in total into JPEG format.

The NFT Bay Allows Anyone to Torrent NFTs

The website, claiming to contain all of the NFTs available in both the Solana and Ethereum blockchains, suddenly appeared online.

The design of its site is a direct copy of an infamous pirating platform, which even sported a DMCA takedown link, as per the report by The Verge.

Even the logo of the said pirating site was directly replicated by the new website that goes by the name "The NFT Bay."

On top of that, the homepage of its website also included popular NFT collection options that are being sold at hefty price tags, such as the Bored Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks, as well as the earn-to-play game, "Axie Infinity."

'The NFT Bay'

According to the news story by Kotaku, an Australian software and dev ops engineer, named Geoffrey Huntley was behind the riff off on an iconic pirate website containing NFTs.

Huntley told Kotaku in an interview that he considers "The NFT Bay" as somewhat "an education art project," which is supposed to convey what NFTs are actually really about.

The guy behind "The NFT Bay" further shared that some people are paying tons of money just to download or access a mere image file.

The Australian software developer went on to reveal that some NFTs are not even "stored on the blockchain." Instead, he claimed that "the majority of images I've seen are hosted on web 2.0 storage." Thus, in such situations, the NFT probably has lesser value than its selling price.

NFT's Blazing Rise

It is worth noting that NFTs have been skyrocketing in growth and sales, with its market hitting a whopping $10 billion in terms of secondary sales last Oct. 6.

Meanwhile, back in August, the hype of NFT sales had already ballooned to $900 million due to massively popular projects like the CryptoPunks and the "Axie Infinity."

Not to mention that the prices of NFT artwork collections like the CryptoPunks and the Bored Ape had reached over $10 million at its peak.

NFTs and Gaming

On top of that, NFTs have also flooded the gaming scene with multiple play-to-earn games emerging every now and then after the success of "Axie Infinity."

In fact, a recent study showed that more and more game devs in the United States are considering adding the use of NFTs to their future games.

